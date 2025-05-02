UK set for cooler than average bank holiday after record-breaking hot weather

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is set for a cool bank holiday with below average temperatures after record-breaking warm weather this week.

Temperatures are expected to fall from highs of 22C in southern England on Saturday down to 16C on Sunday and 15C on Monday, the early May bank holiday.

This comes after the UK saw its warmest start to May on record, with highs of 29.3C in Kew Gardens, south-west London, on Thursday.

Provisional Met Office figures also showed the country recorded its brightest April since records began in 1910, with England seeing its sunniest ever, and the other home nations their second sunniest.

According to the Met Office, the bank holiday will be “on the cool side, exacerbated by the ongoing wind in the east and south”.

Jonathan Vautrey, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Northerly winds are going to be driving in those much cooler and fresher conditions across all areas of the UK.

“That northerly wind is coming down from the North Sea, it’s going to be filtering in a reasonable amount of clouds across eastern coastal areas, both Scotland and England. So here, temperature is going to be held back quite a bit.

“When you add on the strength of that wind as well, it is going to be much cooler and much chillier compared to recent days.”

While south-east England is expecting somewhat mild temperatures of between 14C and 15C, temperatures in north-west England are expected to fall to 13C and the north east is set for a chillier 11C.

“Tomorrow temperatures will be around the typical average values for this time of year”, Mr Vautrey continued.

“Into Sunday and Monday, we’re actually going to see them dropping slightly below average, again, primarily across the eastern half of the UK.”

The relief from the heat comes after firefighters battled wildfires this week as the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) said on Thursday they have responded to 439 wildfires since the start of the year, compared with 250 in the same period in 2022, 60 in 2023 and just 44 in 2024.