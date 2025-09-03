Plans for £30m cancer centre in honour of Bobby Robson unveiled

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plans have been unveiled for a £30 million cancer research and treatment centre named after former England manager Sir Bobby Robson.

The ex-Newcastle United and Ipswich Town boss set up The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation in 2008, months before he died, dedicated to supporting fellow cancer patients and researching the disease.

The foundation has announced plans to build a £30 million facility next to the Northern Centre for Cancer Care at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

It will pioneer innovative approaches to treatment and increase the number of clinical trials available to patients in the North of England.

Designs have been submitted and if planning permission is granted the centre could open in 2028.

The foundation has already raised £20 million and a push for the remaining £10 million will be launched.

Sir Bobby’s son Mark is one of 122 people taking part in the Great North Run on Sunday to raise money for the foundation.

He said: “I’m looking forward to joining all the foundation runners on Sunday and I’m sure, for every one of us, news about these plans being submitted will motivate us all the way to South Shields.

“The Sir Bobby Robson Institute is only a possibility because of all the fundraising that’s come before and everyone involved with Dad’s doundation is thrilled we can now share the exciting plans for the institute.

“If we’re successful, it would be a gamechanger in terms of cancer research and treatment in this region.”

Mr Robson added: “It meant the world to him to see people fundraising, people wanting to help, and to know that the money donated was going to do something positive for those who came after him and who would also be facing cancer.

“The support for his foundation has never let up and I’m incredibly touched to know Dad’s name is still associated with life-saving cancer treatment.”

Sir Bobby set up the foundation after speaking to his oncologist, Professor Ruth Plummer, when he asked if he could help, having been diagnosed with cancer for a fifth time.

When he later presented her with a £500,000 cheque, he said: “I’ve achieved many things during my career in football, won trophies, represented my country, received all kinds of wonderful awards and even been knighted, but I’m as proud of this achievement as I am of any other in my life.”