Health warnings issued as parts of UK brace for approaching heatwave

Warnings have been issued over the dangers hot temperatures can bring as parts of the UK brace for a heatwave this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to reach 28C on Wednesday, rising to 31C on Thursday and Friday, before peaking at 33C on Saturday, then potentially hitting the low 30s on Sunday, the Met Office said.

And yellow heat-health alerts have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) for most of England which are in force until 6pm on Sunday.

The alerts, which means there could be an increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people, cover Yorkshire and the Humber, the East Midlands, West Midlands, east of England, London, the South East and South West.

An official heatwave is recorded when areas reach a certain temperature for three consecutive days, with thresholds varying from 25C to 28C in different parts of the UK.

A number of charities have issued warnings as the hotter weather continues this week.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is encouraging people with heart conditions to take precautions to minimise potential health risks during a heatwave.

Ruth Goss, senior cardiac nurse at the BHF, said: “You can be at greater risk from the heat if you have a heart condition, as high temperatures can put extra strain on your heart.

“Elderly people and very young children have more difficulty regulating their temperature and so can be more at risk from extreme temperatures. In hot weather, check on your friends and relatives regularly to make sure they are cool and comfortable.

“The most important way you can protect your heart in the heat is to stay cool and keep hydrated.”

Meanwhile, Age UK has urged people to check in on older relatives, friends, and neighbours to see if they need anything and to make sure they are not feeling overwhelmed by the excessive heat.

Caroline Abrahams, Age UK charity director, said: “The heat is expected to build during the week, becoming hottest at the weekend and as temperatures rise, those with long-term health conditions impacting their heart, lungs or kidneys can be at extra risk.

“Generally, our bodies find it harder to adapt to more extreme temperatures as we age. Heat exhaustion, dehydration, and heat stroke can all worsen certain conditions, increasing strain on the body, and some medications make us more susceptible to hot weather.

“At Age UK, we want older people to be able to enjoy the sunshine while taking care, so when the weather is really hot, it’s a good idea to take some simple precautions such as staying out of direct sunlight and drinking lots of water to stay hydrated. It is also worth doing any daily activities, such as going for a walk, shopping, or gardening, before or after the hottest part of the day, which is 11-3pm.”

And Dementia UK has issued advice and tips on how to support a loved one with dementia.

These include: keeping hydrated; staying cool with appropriate clothing; keeping the person out of the heat; cooling the person down by avoiding hot drinks, alcohol and caffeine; and keeping the home environment cool.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said heat is the “dominant story” this week and temperatures will reach heatwave levels in parts of the UK.

He said: “Saturday is expected to be the peak of this hot spell, with temperatures fairly widely reaching into the low 30 Celsius across parts of England, with high 20s likely as far north as northern and eastern Scotland. It will also be very warm at night over the weekend, with the potential for a few places to experience a ‘tropical night’, when temperatures do not drop below 20C.”

Some thundery showers could be seen in northern and western areas on Friday and into the weekend, before fresher conditions arrive later in the weekend and into next week, resulting in temperatures falling and potentially more unsettled weather, the forecaster added.