Penalty shootout joy for England fans as Lionesses retain Euros title

Ecstatic England fans celebrated across the country as the Lionesses retained their Euros title in a penalty shootout win over Spain.

Chloe Kelly scored the winning spot-kick on Sunday following two huge saves from goalkeeper Hannah Hampton – sending supporters in fan zones into raptures.

Supporters stood on tables, waved flags, threw drinks in the air and excitedly hugged each other as England claimed victory, while the Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer watched on from the stands in Basel, Switzerland.

Alessia Russo gave the Lionesses hope of retaining their Euros title with her second-half equaliser after Mariona Caldentey netted the opener for Spain in the 25th minute.

The King said the team had the royal family’s “warmest appreciation and admiration” following their win, adding: “The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can.”

In a statement posted on X, Charles said: “This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the Euros 2025.

“For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant ‘football’s coming home’.

“As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true.

“For this, you have my whole family’s warmest appreciation and admiration.”

The King added: “More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms.

“Well done, Lionesses.”

A picture of the Prince of Wales with his arm around his daughter Princess Charlotte was posted to X following the presentation of the trophy to the Lionesses, with the caption “champions of Europe”.

The pair congratulated the team in a short statement, saying: “What a game! Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn’t be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment England.”

The statement was the first message Charlotte has personally signed on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s X account.

Sir Keir was the first to congratulate England on their win – posting on X: “Champions! Congratulations Lionesses – what a team. What a game. What drama.

“You dug deep when it mattered most and you’ve made the nation proud. History makers.”

William was spotted in the stands applauding and celebrating with those around him – including his daughter Princess Charlotte.

As the presentation ceremony took place, the Prince of Wales was among those to congratulate star striker Michelle Agyemang on being named young player of the tournament.

William exchanged words with Agyemang, appearing to say “well played, fantastic, well done”.

Agyemang, 19, who had one England cap before the tournament, scored crucial equalisers in the Lionesses’ quarter-final and semi-final comebacks.

There was non-stop applause in her home town of South Ockendon as fans saw the Arsenal forward step through a guard of honour to pick up her award.

Supporters at her old club Brandon Groves AFC danced a conga line to the sounds of Vindaloo after England’s victory.

The National Autistic Society congratulated their ambassador Lucy Bronze on the Lionesses victory, adding: “We hope she has inspired the next generation of autistic girls to follow their dreams.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy also gave her reaction to the win, saying: “What an absolutely extraordinary achievement by our Lionesses – once again they have made history and united the country with pride and joy.”

England’s path to the final was marked by late drama.

They sealed their spot with a last-gasp extra-time win over Italy, following a penalty shootout victory against Sweden in the quarter-finals after nearly crashing out in extra time.