Planning rules eased for electric vehicle chargers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More drivers and businesses in England no longer need planning permission to install electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints, the Department for Transport has announced.

The reduction in red tape applies from Thursday to private residential driveways, workplaces and public streets.

The move is intended to boost the rollout of chargepoints.

There have been reports of it taking up to nine months to obtain planning permission from councils for public installations.

Boosting public charging infrastructure is seen as vital to persuade more drivers – particularly those without off-road parking – to switch to electric motoring.

A report published by public spending watchdog the National Audit Office in December found the rollout of public EV chargers was “on track” to meet the 300,000 the DfT estimates will be the minimum needed by 2030.

The Government has pledged to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030.

Future of roads minister Lilian Greenwood said: “We’re cutting down on paperwork to power up the EV revolution so that drivers, businesses and those looking to make the switch will have more chargepoints to power from and less red tape to deal with.

“We continue to make the switch to EVs easier, cheaper and better by investing over £2.3 billion to support drivers and back British carmakers through international trade deals, creating jobs, boosting investment and securing our future.”

Lewis Gardiner, operations director at Osprey Charging Network, described the announcement as “a hugely welcome and practical change that will make a real difference on the ground”.

He added: “Removing the need for planning permission for essential electrical infrastructure like substations across the majority of sites will save months of delays, reduce costs and accelerate the delivery of the rapid charging hubs drivers need.”

AA head of roads policy Jack Cousens said the Government must do “all it can” to increase the number of EV chargers, and easing planning regulations “will help accelerate installations”.

He went on: “The crucial element is ensuring grid connection in a timely manner.

“This is especially important in rural locations and areas where there is no dedicated off-street parking.”

RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis welcomed the announcement because encouraging more drivers to make their next car an EV depends on “removing the obstacles some people face”.

But he warned that the “relatively high cost of public charging … still needs to be tackled”.