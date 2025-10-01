Bishop urges Church of England to ‘reclaim St George’s Day’ in wake of flag protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Church of England’s racial justice bishop has urged people to speak and listen rather than use “placards and megaphones”, calling for “positive patriotism” in the wake of protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers across the country.

Arun Arora, the Bishop of Kirkstall, Leeds, said the Church of England’s role was not only to “unashamedly and unapologetically” speak against racist violence and abuse aimed at minority communities but to help facilitate listening and conversation between opposing groups.

Speaking at an event for ethnic minority clergy in the UK held in London on Wednesday, Mr Arora urged the Church to “embrace” St George’s Day next April and “celebrate a positive patriotism”.

“Let me encourage you to embrace that day,” he said.

“To own it, to celebrate it, to reclaim it. To celebrate a positive patriotism rooted in Gospel values.

“A positive patriotism that enables a bold, welcoming, confident English voice which celebrates the love of God for all and His Church, a love which speaks of Jesus Christ and which seeks to serve all throughout this green and pleasant land.

“A positive patriotism which is available to all and can be embraced by all.”

The Bishop of Kirkstall has urged all sides to come together following a wave of protests this summer ( Ben Montgomery/Getty Images )

He said not all those who take part in the demonstrations are racist and there is a need to listen to the voices of people taking part who feel ignored and are struggling to pay their bills, while speaking up against the “exploitative” voices of people who suggest it is the fault of migrants, he told the conference for ethnic minority clergy and ordinands.

He said he has offered cupcakes and prayers to protesters outside a hotel housing asylum seekers while he was attending a counter protest in Leeds – and has also contacted the organiser of the demonstrations in the city and met him for a meal.

Following the meal, he said there had been an agreement that they would bring six people from each side together for private meetings in one of the Diocese of Leeds churches.

“Let us say come and be heard,” he said. “Not through placards and megaphones but through conversation and listening.

“Today I would invite every protest co-ordinator up and down the country to go beyond protest to meaningful engagement and find a way forward that enables us to work together for the common good.

“I would say to them contact your local priest or bishop. Let us meet together. Let us find common ground.”