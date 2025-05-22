Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millions of households are set to benefit from cut price energy this bank holiday weekend.

British Gas is offering customers half-price electricity as part of its “PeakSave scheme” this May Bank Holiday weekend.

Customers are rewarded for shifting electricity usage to times when demand is lower or when more renewable energy is available on the grid under the scheme.

The offer which launched in 2023 has helped customers save a combined total of nearly £25 million and 1606 tonnes of carbon emissions and collectively shifted 28,619 MWH so far.

When it is windy or sunny and lots of renewable energy is available customers get two hours of electricity half price. Energy is also cheaper every Sunday.

Households are set to benefit from cheaper energy this weekend ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Between 11am and 4pm on the 25th and 26th May PeakSave customers will receive half-price electricity.

The bank holiday weekend offer will be in celebration of the 1 millionth household to sign up to the scheme aimed at reducing energy bills and efficient energy use.

Catherine O’Kelly, Managing Director of British Gas, said: "We’re proud to have supported a million customers through our PeakSave scheme, helping them make simple yet impactful changes to how they use energy.

“By shifting energy usage to lower-demand periods, households can not only reduce their bills but also support a more flexible, greener energy future. This extended Bank Holiday offer is our way of saying thank you and encouraging even more people to take part.”

The price reduction comes as consumers face the burden of rising living costs.

However, household energy bills have been projected to decrease by about 7 per cent this July.

Industry analysts Cornwall Insight predict the typical annual household energy bill will fall by £129, settling at around £1,720 when Ofgem's revised price cap takes effect.

Ofgem, the energy market regulator responsible for setting the upper limit on what energy suppliers can charge customers, is expected to formally announce the updated price cap on Friday.

This anticipated reduction follows three consecutive price cap increases, with the current cap standing at approximately £1,849 for a typical household.