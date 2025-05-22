Millions of households set to get half-price energy over spring bank holiday
Between 11am and 4pm on the 25th and 26th May some customers will receive half-price electricity
Millions of households are set to benefit from cut price energy this bank holiday weekend.
British Gas is offering customers half-price electricity as part of its “PeakSave scheme” this May Bank Holiday weekend.
Customers are rewarded for shifting electricity usage to times when demand is lower or when more renewable energy is available on the grid under the scheme.
The offer which launched in 2023 has helped customers save a combined total of nearly £25 million and 1606 tonnes of carbon emissions and collectively shifted 28,619 MWH so far.
When it is windy or sunny and lots of renewable energy is available customers get two hours of electricity half price. Energy is also cheaper every Sunday.
Between 11am and 4pm on the 25th and 26th May PeakSave customers will receive half-price electricity.
The bank holiday weekend offer will be in celebration of the 1 millionth household to sign up to the scheme aimed at reducing energy bills and efficient energy use.
Catherine O’Kelly, Managing Director of British Gas, said: "We’re proud to have supported a million customers through our PeakSave scheme, helping them make simple yet impactful changes to how they use energy.
“By shifting energy usage to lower-demand periods, households can not only reduce their bills but also support a more flexible, greener energy future. This extended Bank Holiday offer is our way of saying thank you and encouraging even more people to take part.”
The price reduction comes as consumers face the burden of rising living costs.
However, household energy bills have been projected to decrease by about 7 per cent this July.
Industry analysts Cornwall Insight predict the typical annual household energy bill will fall by £129, settling at around £1,720 when Ofgem's revised price cap takes effect.
Ofgem, the energy market regulator responsible for setting the upper limit on what energy suppliers can charge customers, is expected to formally announce the updated price cap on Friday.
This anticipated reduction follows three consecutive price cap increases, with the current cap standing at approximately £1,849 for a typical household.
