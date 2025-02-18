Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The average cost of energy bills is set to rise five per cent to £1,823 from April according to the final forecast from trusted research group Cornwall Insight.

This would be a £85 increase from the current rate of £1,738, which was remains in place for the period covering January to March.

Cornwall Insight is considered a reliable source of energy price forecasts for many analysts, using a robust system to make its calculations. The predicted five per cent rise is at the lower end of previous forecasts, which had reached as high as seven per cent.

While the official rate won’t be known until 25 February when it is announced by regulator Ofgem, a rise is now all but confirmed. This means the UK will see the third consecutive rise in April, as the price cap reaches its highest level since January 2024.

Ofgem sets the energy price cap every three months to establish the maximum amount that consumers can be charged for each unit of energy in the UK. It is expressed as an annual bill for an average home.

open image in gallery Ofgem will announce the April to June price cap on 25 February ( AFP via Getty Images )

Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight: “Households have been hit hard over the past few months, and with bills set to rise for a third consecutive time the pressure is not letting up.”

“It might be tempting to look at rising bills and conclude that the push towards renewables is not working, and we should scale back on the transition. But the reality is higher energy costs only reinforce the need to accelerate our expansion of clean, reliable energy across the UK.

“Short-term measures, from social tariffs to one-off payments, will be crucial to ensure that the most vulnerable are protected and that the burden of rising costs does not fall disproportionately on those least able to afford it.”

Dr Lowrey adds that cold weather and low gas storage levels across Europe are the two leading contributing factors to the rise. Experts have also pointed to increased volatility in the global gas market after the transit deal that allowed gas to flow to Europe from Russia via Ukraine recently ended.

open image in gallery Energy secretary Ed Miliband has said Ofgem must do more to protect consumers (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

While the cap is not reaching the heights of the energy crisis in 2023, when it peaked at £4,059 for the first three months of the year, many households will be disappointed to see it continue on an upwards trajectory.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband recently wrote to Ofgem to urge them to crack down on soaring costs ahead of the expected price rise. The former Labour leader said the regulator must tackle the ““rollercoaster” of global gas markets.

National Energy Action Chief Executive Adam Scorer said: “This will be a third successive increase in energy bills, coming after three years of abnormally high energy bills. Wholesale prices suggest a further rise in summer. It will feel like an interminable winter for so many, with energy a luxury they simply cannot afford.

“There is no getting used to this new normal for the people we try to help. Millions of the most vulnerable households are struggling with debt and severely rationing their heating.”