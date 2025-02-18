Energy price cap set to rise in April, according to forecast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Household energy bills are set to rise again in April, according to a forecast from energy consultancy Cornwall Insight.

The group said it expects regulator Ofgem to reveal that the typical household energy bill will rise by 5%, or £85, to £1,823.

Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, said: “Households have been hit hard over the past few months, and with bills set to rise for a third consecutive time the pressure is not letting up.”

Mr Lowrey said the rise is because of an increase in wholesale gas prices across Europe.

He said this underscores the need for Labour’s push towards building more UK-based renewable energy, such as wind and solar farms.

Ofgem changes the price cap for households every three months, largely based on the cost of energy on wholesale markets, with the regulator due to confirm the level for April to June on February 25.

The energy price cap was introduced by the Government in January 2019 and sets a maximum price that energy suppliers can charge consumers in England, Scotland and Wales for each kilowatt hour (kWh) of energy they use.

It does not limit total bills, because householders still pay for the amount of energy they consume.

The cap is significantly lower than at the peak of the energy crisis, which was fuelled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

But prices are still “more volatile than it has been in quite some time, and households are bearing the brunt of cold weather and low gas storage levels across Europe,” Mr Lowrey said.

It comes as the Government pushes ahead with its policy of building out renewable energy, with a goal of reaching 95% clean power across the electricity grid by 2030.

Higher energy costs only reinforce the need to accelerate our expansion of clean, reliable energy across the UK Craig Lowrey, Cornwall Insight

Mr Lowrey said: “It might be tempting to look at rising bills and conclude that the push towards renewables is not working, and we should scale back on the transition.

“But the reality is higher energy costs only reinforce the need to accelerate our expansion of clean, reliable energy across the UK.”

He said without more UK-based renewable energy, Britain will be “left forever at the whim of the volatile international wholesale market, which, as recent years have shown, can be a pretty expensive place to be”.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesman said: “Every family and business has paid the price of rising energy bills, which are a direct result of Britain’s vulnerability to volatile global gas markets.

“By failing to invest at scale over many years in the clean, secure, homegrown power our country needs, we have been left exposed to the consequences of events beyond our borders.

“The only way to bring down bills for good is by making Britain a clean energy superpower, which will ensure our energy security, protect consumers, create jobs and tackle the climate crisis.”