Energy bills set to drop from January as UK braces for winter cold front

Households across the UK can anticipate a slight reduction in their energy bills from January, as new forecasts predict a modest dip in Ofgem’s price cap.

Experts at Cornwall Insight suggest the energy regulator’s cap will decrease by 1 per cent, translating to an average annual saving of £22 for a typical household, bringing the bill down to £1,733.

However, the specialist consultancy’s analysts caution that this relief may be short-lived, with expectations for the price cap to rise once more from April.

Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, said: “January’s price cap dip might look like good news but it’s only part of the picture.

“Bills are still well above pre-crisis levels and are set to climb again in April, and this time it’s not higher wholesale prices driving the rise.”

The Ofgem energy cap is set to dip by 1 per cent in January, saving consumers about £22 ( PA )

The predicted fall in the price cap in January has been linked to a slight drop in wholesale energy prices.

It would also come despite the expected introduction of the Nuclear Regulated Asset Base (RAB) levy to help fund the next generation of new nuclear power stations, which is expected to add around £10 a year to bills.

Cornwall Insight suggested April’s price cap is likely to rise by around £75 a year for an average household, based on its most recent estimates.

It said this would be “largely due to rising charges associated with the operation and maintenance of the country’s energy networks, specifically electricity transmission and gas distribution charges”.

Mr Lowrey added: “The shift to renewables will bring long-term stability and energy independence, but it’s not free.

“The upfront costs are real, and they’re landing on bills now.

“The challenge will be balancing short-term affordability with long-term resilience, and crucially making sure people understand why that trade-off matters.”