What the papers say – February 25

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US President Donald Trump’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and the ongoing diplomacy over Ukraine feature on the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

Many of the papers have the same wraparound to rally against AI powers in the creative industries ahead of a government consultation seeking views on the copyright issue closing on Tuesday.

On the more traditional front pages, The Guardian leads on Mr Trump saying Russia is willing to accept a European peacekeeping force in Ukraine as part of a ceasefire deal.

The Times leads with its coverage of the meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Macron at the White House to discuss peace and tariffs.

The Independent headline says Ukraine has offered an olive branch to Donald Trump in the form of a minerals deal, with the European leader suggesting the two nations are close to an agreement.

The Financial Times writes that Rachel Reeves is set to meet her European counterparts for “ground-breaking” defence talks later this week.

The Sun and Daily Mail splash on 19-year-old killer Nicholas Prosper as the teenager faces sentencing next month for the murder of his family – his mother Juliana, 48, his brother Kyle, 16, and his little 13-year-old sister Giselle.

The Metro reports on a change in legislation that will stop sex offenders from being able to legally change their names to avoid detection

Lastly, the Daily Star writes that a nuclear strike may be the only way to stop an asteroid which may be on a collision course with Earth.