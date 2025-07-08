William and Kate greet Emmanuel Macron at start of his state visit to UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales was charmed with a kiss to the hand by the French President Emmanuel Macron as France’s state visit to the UK got under way.

Kate and the Prince of Wales travelled to RAF Northolt in west London to welcome the Macrons on behalf of the King on Tuesday morning.

Mr Macron took the princess’s hand and lent forward to deliver an air kiss towards it during an administrative meeting ahead of the full ceremonial welcome later in Windsor.

Kate channelled diplomatic royal dressing choosing to wear French fashion house Christian Dior for the celebratory occasion.

Her earrings belonged to Diana, Princess of Wales and the pearl necklace was from the late Queen’s collection.

The Christian Dior jacket is the 30 Montaigne Rose Des Vents Bar Jacket and a piece from the 2024 collection.

It was reimagined by Maria Grazia Chiuri, who was inspired by the original first created in 1947 by Dior himself.

Kate’s hat was by Jess Collett.

A carpet lining party, found by The King’s Colour Squadron, Royal Air Force, was in position on the tarmac.

As the doors of the plane opened, the president made his way down the steps first onto the red carpet followed by the first lady, where they were met by the ambassador of the French Republic, Helene Duchene.

Mr and Mrs Macron were then welcomed by future king and queen, William and Kate.

The president warmly shook the prince’s hand and held onto his arm as they chatted.

Mr Macron then took the princess’s hand and delivered a gallant air kiss towards it.

Others presented as part of the welcoming committee were Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, RAF Northolt station commander Group Captain Jonathan Hough, the King’s ambassador in Paris Dame Menna Rawlings.

The royal couple previously met Mr and Mrs Macron together at Eden Project during the G7 summit in Cornwall in 2021 and also at a reception ahead of the Queen’s funeral in 2022.

William patted Mr Macron on the back as they spoke with ease before stepped into a state car to travel together with their wives to Windsor.

William and Kate accompanied the Macrons by car on a 14-mile journey to Windsor, ready to be met by the King and the Queen in the town ahead of a carriage ride up the Long Walk to the castle for a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour.

It is the first state visit to the UK by an EU head of state since Brexit, and the first to be held at Windsor, rather than Buckingham Palace, for more than a decade, thanks to ongoing refurbishments at the London residence.