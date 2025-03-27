Starmer to co-host Ukraine summit after Macron warns Russia over European force

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer will accuse Vladimir Putin of “hollow promises” in ceasefire talks as he co-hosts a summit of allied nations in Paris amid military planning to enforce a potential settlement in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister will attend the meeting of the so-called coalition of the willing hours after French President Emmanuel Macron suggested a European peacekeeping force could “respond” if attacked by Russia.

Sir Keir will present the outcomes of a series of defence talks at London’s Northwood military headquarters, where officials were drawing up a strategy to support Kyiv and deter future aggression from Moscow.

More than 200 military planners from countries across the world met to consider in detail the structure of any future deployment, including proposals for air, sea and land forces.

Number 10 said the Prime Minister will tell allies that “excellent progress” was made and Europe is “mobilising together in pursuit of peace, but now we must keep up the momentum”.

He will also accuse the Russian president of “playing games” with an agreement for a naval ceasefire in the Black Sea after separate talks between US negotiators and their counterparts in Kyiv and Moscow.

Sir Keir will say: “Unlike President (Volodymyr) Zelensky, Putin has shown he’s not a serious player in these peace talks. Playing games with the agreed naval ceasefire in the Black Sea despite good faith participation from all sides – all while continuing to inflict devastating attacks on the Ukrainian people. His promises are hollow.

“The US is playing a leading role by convening the ceasefire talks, President Zelensky has demonstrated his commitment repeatedly, and Europe is stepping up to play its part to defend Ukraine’s future. Now Putin needs to show he’s willing to play ball.”

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of breaking the terms of a tentative US-brokered deal to pause strikes on energy infrastructure, underscoring the challenges in negotiating a broader peace.

On Tuesday it was announced that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to paused hostilities in the Black Sea.

In statements published on Tuesday, the White House said both nations had agreed to “ensure safe navigation” and “eliminate the use of force” in the sea.

However, the US also appeared to signal an intention to ease sanctions on Russian agricultural goods and improve Mr Putin’s access to maritime insurance, ports and payment systems.

The talks were part of efforts by the administration of President Donald Trump to implement a limited, 30-day ceasefire that Moscow and Kyiv agreed to in principle last week.

That has so far failed to materialise as both sides continue to launch drone and rocket attacks.

Russia’s defence ministry claimed Ukrainian drone attacks hit power facilities in the Bryansk and Kursk regions this week, which Ukraine dismissed as Kremlin disinformation aimed at justifying continued hostilities.

Ukrainian officials have said Moscow is “lying” about observing a ceasefire on energy infrastructure and has carried out eight confirmed hits on power sites.

Mr Zelensky met his French counterpart on Wednesday ahead of a summit of 31 delegations in Paris that will discuss peacekeeping plans for Kyiv.

In televised remarks after the meeting, Mr Macron said: “If there was again a generalised aggression against Ukrainian soil, these armies would be under attack and then it’s our usual framework of engagement.

“Our soldiers, when they are engaged and deployed, are there to react and respond to the decisions of the commander in chief and, if they are in a conflict situation, to respond to it.”

European officials say that under any peace settlement, Ukraine’s first line of defence against any future Russian attack would be its own army.