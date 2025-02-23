Starmer and Macron to urge ‘united leadership’ supporting Kyiv on Trump visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron have agreed to raise the importance of showing “united leadership” in backing Ukraine against Russian aggression during meetings with Donald Trump this week, Downing Street said.

The Prime Minister and French president used a phone call on Sunday afternoon to reiterate their support for Kyiv as the pair gear up to visit Washington DC for talks with the US president.

It comes after White House and Kremlin officials met for discussions on ending the war and as tensions simmer after Mr Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “dictator” last week.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister spoke with President Macron this afternoon.

“They began by discussing the third anniversary of Russia’s barbaric full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which is a stark reminder that we must all work together to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position at this crucial moment for global security.

“The Prime Minister repeated the UK’s steadfast commitment to support Ukraine for as long as needed and reiterated the importance of Ukraine being at the centre of any negotiations to end the conflict.

“The UK and Europe must continue stepping up to meet their security needs and show united leadership in support of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, which they would both discuss in the US in the coming week.

“The leaders agreed to stay in close contact.”