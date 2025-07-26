UK working with Jordan to air drop aid into Gaza, PM tells Macron and Merz

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is working with Jordan on plans to air drop aid into Gaza and evacuate children needing medical assistance, Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed in a call with French and German counterparts.

The Prime Minister held emergency talks with Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz on Saturday amid mounting global anger at the humanitarian conditions in the enclave.

In a readout of the call, Number 10 said the leaders had agreed “it would be vital to ensure robust plans are in place to turn an urgently-needed ceasefire into lasting peace”.

“The Prime Minister set out how the UK will also be taking forward plans to work with partners such as Jordan to air drop aid and evacuate children requiring medical assistance,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

However, the head of the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency warned airdrops were “a distraction and screensmoke” that would fail to reverse deepening starvation in Gaza, and could in some cases harm civilians.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said on Saturday: “A man-made hunger can only be addressed by political will. Lift the siege, open the gates and guarantee safe movements and dignified access to people in need.”

Israel said on Friday it will allow airdrops of aid by foreign countries into Gaza to alleviate starvation in the Palestinian territory, where there is widespread devastation.

The readout made no mention of the issue of Palestinian statehood, which the Prime Minister has faced calls to immediately recognise after French President Mr Macron confirmed his country would do so in September.

However, Downing Street said the leaders had committed to “work closely together on a plan” to “pave the way to a long-term solution and security in the region”.

Once the proposals have been “worked up”, they will seek to advance them with other key partners, including in the region, the readout said.

Some 221 MPs from Labour, the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, SNP, Greens, Plaid Cymru, SDLP and independents have signed a letter pressuring the Government to follow suit at a UN meeting next week.

Donald Trump suggested Mr Macron’s announcement, which saw him commit to formally recognising Palestinian sovereignty at the UN General Assembly in September, “doesn’t matter” as he left the US for a visit to Scotland.

Sarah Champion, the senior Labour MP who organised the letter by parliamentarians, said recognition “would send a powerful symbolic message that we support the rights of the Palestinian people”.

Other senior Commons figures who signed the letter include Labour select committee chairs Liam Byrne, Dame Emily Thornberry and Ruth Cadbury.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey, as well as Tory former minister Kit Malthouse, and Sir Edward Leigh – Parliament’s longest-serving MP – also signed it.

The majority of those who have signed, 131, are Labour MPs.

The Government has so far said its immediate focus is on getting aid into the territory and insisted that recognising sovereignty must be done as part of a peace process.

Charities operating in Gaza have said Israel’s blockade and ongoing military offensive are pushing people there towards starvation, warning that they are seeing their own workers and Palestinians “waste away”.

But Mr Lazzarini said air drops can be dangerous as they can fall on top of civilians, and that being able to drive aid through is more effective and safer.

“Airdrops will not reverse the deepening starvation. They are expensive, inefficient and can even kill starving civilians,” he said. “It is a distraction and screensmoke.”

The Prime Minister will meet the US president during his trip to Scotland, where he arrived on Friday evening.

US-led peace talks in Qatar were cut short on Thursday, with Washington’s special envoy Steve Witkoff accusing Hamas of a “lack of desire to reach a ceasefire”.

The deal under discussion is expected to include a 60-day ceasefire in which Hamas would release 10 living hostages and the remains of 18 others in phases in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Aid supplies would be ramped up and the two sides would hold negotiations on a lasting truce.