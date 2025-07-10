Starmer and Macron detail one in, one out migrant returns scheme

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed a plan to send back small boats migrants, with an asylum seeker being sent to the UK in exchange.

The Prime Minister said the scheme would help “finally turn the tables” on the migrant crisis in the English Channel.

Under the pilot scheme, people arriving on a small boat can be detained and returned to France for the first time.

Reports have suggested just 50 migrants a week will be returned, a small fraction of the numbers crossing, which have reached 21,117 so far this year.

Mr Macron, who blamed Brexit for making it harder to tackle illegal migration, said the measure would have a “deterrent effect” beyond the numbers actually returned.

The Prime Minister set out the plan at the conclusion of Mr Macron’s three-day state visit to the UK.

At a joint press conference with Mr Macron, he said: “There is no silver bullet here, but with a united effort, new tactics and a new level of intent, we can finally turn the tables.”

Under the “groundbreaking” pilot scheme, “for the very first time, migrants arriving via small boat will be detained and returned to France in short order”.

“In exchange for every return, a different individual will be allowed to come here via a safe route, controlled and legal, subject to strict security checks and only open to those who have not tried to enter the UK illegally.”

The Prime Minister said the pilot scheme, which will begin within weeks, “will show others trying to make the same journey that it will be in vain”.

Explaining why the UK would take someone in exchange for a returned small boat migrant, Sir Keir said: “We accept genuine asylum seekers because it is right that we offer a haven to those in most dire need.

“But there is also something else, something more practical which is that we simply cannot solve a challenge like stopping the boats by acting alone and telling our allies that we won’t play ball.

“That is why today’s agreement is so important, because we will solve this, like so many of our problems, by working together.”

Sir Keir said it was “a real breakthrough in the way that we tackle the vile trade of people smuggling”.

The Prime Minister promised that the jobs migrants have been promised in the UK “will no longer exist because of the nationwide crackdown we’re delivering on illegal working, which is on a completely unprecedented scale”.

His comments follow Mr Macron’s warnings about the “pull factors” luring people into travelling through Europe to reach the northern French coast in the hope of reaching the UK.

Mr Macron said it was a “collaborative, co-operative and comprehensive plan”, beginning with work in the countries of origin of the migrants seeking to reach the UK.

He said that voters were “sold a lie” on Brexit and were told it would “make it possible to fight more effectively against illegal immigration”.

But because it left the UK without a returns agreement with the EU “it creates an incentive to make the crossing, the precise opposite of what Brexit had promised”.

Opposition politicians were scathing about the Prime Minister’s deal with Mr Macron.

Reform UK’s Nigel Farage, who spent the day on a boat in the English Channel watching migrants making the crossing, said: “This agreement is a humiliation for Brexit Britain.

“We have acted today as an EU member and bowed down to an arrogant French president.”

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “Labour’s deal will only return one in every 17 illegal immigrants arriving.

“Allowing 94% of illegal immigrants to stay will make no difference whatsoever and have no deterrent effect.

“This is the latest catastrophic example that when Labour negotiates, the UK loses. “