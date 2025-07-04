Fans rally behind Emma Raducanu in searing heat ahead of Wimbledon showdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Raducanu fever has gripped Wimbledon as fans gathered in scorching 26C sunshine to support the British tennis number one ahead of her blockbuster third-round clash with Aryna Sabalenka.

Crowds queued around Centre Court with Pimm’s in hand and sun hats on to watch the 22-year-old take on the world number one in one of the most anticipated matches of the Championships so far.

Amid the surge of interest in Raducanu’s Centre Court showdown, stewards had begun turning fans away from the queue, warning that ground pass capacity was close to being reached.

Among the supporters were Amy Stainthorpe, 25, and Hannah Wicks, 24, both working in fashion buying, who said: “You’ve got to support the girls.

“That’s why we’re here – the men take all of the spotlight, but it’s great to see a lady running things.”

Beth Swinburne, 30, Liv Shackleton, 31, and Rose Butler, 29, all from London, said: “She’s so fab – girls in sport. Girl power.”

Miss Shackleton said: “I think she’s been really open about mental health struggles as well.”

Miss Butler said: “I can’t wait to have Pimm’s on the hill and watch her.”

Jonathan Mack, 36, an investment manager from London, said: “She’s British, she’s very pretty, she’s very good at tennis. We’ll be cheering her on.”

“Obviously there are rumours she’s with Alcaraz – she’s got a smile on her face, a bit of spring in her step.

“Maybe a bit of love is helping her. Perhaps he might be there watching her.”

Inside Centre Court, the Royal Box began to fill with famous faces including Gary Lineker, Anthony Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn – who arrived in near-matching cream jackets – alongside Dame Mary Berry, Professor Brian Cox and astronaut Tim Peake.

The stands were packed with spectators shielding themselves from the heat as anticipation built for what promises to be one of the standout matches of the tournament.

Raducanu’s clash with Sabalenka on Centre Court follows matches between Taylor Fritz and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Carlos Alcaraz and Jan-Lennard Struff.

Raducanu has been embracing the Wimbledon experience this week, training alongside world number one Jannik Sinner and spending time with childhood friends and long-time mentor Jane O’Donoghue.

The 22-year-old described watching Sinner as a chance to “learn by osmosis”, while calling it “really special” to have her closest friends and support team with her during the tournament.

Facing top seed Sabalenka represents one of the toughest challenges in women’s tennis, but Raducanu said she plans to be aggressive and “creative”, adding: “You can’t really do nothing or give nothing balls to her.”