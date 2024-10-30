Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A heavily pregnant woman gave birth to her baby after falling from her father’s tower block flat, an inquest opening has heard.

Emma Atkinson’s died after her fall from Shakespeare Towers, in the Burmantofts area of Leeds, last Tuesday but her baby survived the fall.

The baby, who has been named Posie, was miraculously delivered in hospital five-weeks premature with a fractured leg. It is now receiving critical care.

The inquest opening in Wakefield on Wednesday heard mother-of-five Ms Atkinson, 38, died from multiple injuries after falling from a height, and was identified by her father David Atkinson, who she was visiting at the time.

Area Coroner Oliver Longstaff said: “It appears Emma Atkinson died on October 22 2024 at Leeds General Infirmary where she had been brought, having fallen from her father’s flat on the ninth floor below to the ground beneath.”

The coroner said Ms Atkinson was declared dead at 12pm on October 22 2024.

Mr Longstaff said an inquest into her death would be required, and held on a date to be fixed in the future.

He added: “I would like to take this opportunity to express to Ms Atkinson’s family and friends my sincere condolences upon their loss.”

An online fundraising page set up following the tragedy has raised more than £6,000 in a week.

The organiser of the page wrote: “Yesterday morning we received the worst news that our beautiful friend Emma had sadly passed away.

“Emma had the biggest heart and would of done anything to help anyone. Left behind are her 5 heartbroken children Jayden, Demi, Oakley, Regan and new born baby Posie.

“Reaching out with the heaviest heart to ask for some help in easing the financial burden and stress of this horrific situation so that her children and family can have some time to grieve. Every little donation made will help towards this and will be appreciated more than you will ever know.”

West Yorkshire Police previously confirmed Ms Atkinson was in the late stages of pregnancy and her baby was delivered at hospital, where she was receiving critical care.