A “loving and loyal” woman died after she got caught in an underwater vortex, an inquest has heard.

Emily Sherwin, from Poole, went missing after a dive with a friend off Old Harry Rocks, near Swanage, Dorset, on July 23, 2024.

The 20-year-old, who was studying marine conservation at the University of Plymouth, had “loved” diving since completing her Padi qualification the previous summer.

The hearing at Dorset Coroner's Court in Bournemouth heard how Ms Sherwin had become separated from her dive buddy, after getting caught in the underwater current. Her disappearance sparked a large search involving the Coastguard, police, RNLI and local boat-users.

Coroner Richard Middleton said that he was unable to provide a cause of death because Ms Sherwin’s body had not been recovered.

Recording a narrative conclusion, Mr Middleton said: “Upon entry to the water, Ms Sherwin has got caught in a vortex, she became separated from her dive buddy and failed to return to the surface.

“An extensive search was launched by a number of agencies but Ms Sherwin could not be found.”

Ms Sherwin’s mother, Ellen Sherwin, said in a statement read to the hearing that her daughter had been “passionate” about nature.

open image in gallery Emily Sherwin was studying marine conservation at the University of Plymouth and had “loved” diving ( PA Media )

She said: “She had loved her first year at university, enjoying both her course and the social life and was looking forward to sharing a house with friends.

“She had been active in the sailing society and enjoyed a university sailing holiday.

“She is outgoing and very social.”

Ms Sherwin had started scuba diving in the summer of 2023 and “immediately loved it”, her mother said.

She said: “She was passionate about the natural world, particularly the sea world, her hero was David Attenborough.

“She started diving a year before and immediately loved it. She described a deep sense of calm when under the sea, ironically she described it as a safe place.”

In a statement released through police after Ms Sherwin’s disappearance, her family said: “We are heartbroken at the loss of Emily, but eternally grateful for the 20 wonderful years we had with her, and finding comfort in the fact that she was doing something she loved.

“Emily was unique: high spirited, outgoing, loving and loyal. She lit up every room. Emily adored the sea and loved sailing and diving. She was looking forward to an exciting career in marine conservation.

“We would like to thank all involved in the attempts to find Emily: the RNLI and coastguard teams, the police divers and all at Parkstone Yacht Club who took over 30 boats to join the search.

“The search operation was a testimony to the impact she had upon everyone she met and the love we all share for her.

“We will miss her forever.”