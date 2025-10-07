Emergency services scrambled to secondary school as man dies after falling unwell
London Ambulance Service confirmed a man has died and it is not a pupil at the school
Emergency services were scrambled to a London secondary school after a man fell unwell and died.
Significant police and ambulance presence has been seen at the gates of Teddington School, Broom Road, in South West London on Tuesday morning and pupils have been reportedly sent home.
London Ambulance service has said a man died at the scene and confirmed the patient was not a pupil at Teddington School.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.17am today to reports of an unwell person in Broom Road, Teddington.
“We sent an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer to the scene.
“Despite the efforts to save his life, a patient sadly died at the scene.”
The Met Police say the London Ambulance Service are leading the response to the incident due to a “medical emergency”.
Children were sent home from Teddington School this morning, according to reports in the local media, leaving parents waiting to discover the reasons for the closure, according to reports on X.
“Teddington school closed with police and ambulance in attendance. No clear answer. Lots of police and ambulances in attendance. May be outside the school blocking entry. All that's certain is closed all day,” one person said on X.
The school has not announced the nature of the incident and has not confirmed with the Independent that it has closed for the day.