Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Emergency services scrambled to secondary school as man dies after falling unwell

London Ambulance Service confirmed a man has died and it is not a pupil at the school

Rebecca Whittaker
Tuesday 07 October 2025 08:48 EDT
Teddington school in south west London
Teddington school in south west London (Google Maps)

Emergency services were scrambled to a London secondary school after a man fell unwell and died.

Significant police and ambulance presence has been seen at the gates of Teddington School, Broom Road, in South West London on Tuesday morning and pupils have been reportedly sent home.

London Ambulance service has said a man died at the scene and confirmed the patient was not a pupil at Teddington School.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.17am today to reports of an unwell person in Broom Road, Teddington.

“We sent an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars, an advanced paramedic and an incident response officer to the scene.

“Despite the efforts to save his life, a patient sadly died at the scene.”

The Met Police say the London Ambulance Service are leading the response to the incident due to a “medical emergency”.

Children were sent home from Teddington School this morning, according to reports in the local media, leaving parents waiting to discover the reasons for the closure, according to reports on X.

“Teddington school closed with police and ambulance in attendance. No clear answer. Lots of police and ambulances in attendance. May be outside the school blocking entry. All that's certain is closed all day,” one person said on X.

The school has not announced the nature of the incident and has not confirmed with the Independent that it has closed for the day.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in