Embassies should see cars clamped for congestion charge debts – peers

Embassies which owe millions of pounds in congestion charge fees should face having their diplomatic vehicles clamped, peers have suggested.

Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb said the Government had “far too much patience” with indebted foreign governments, while Lib Dem foreign affairs spokesman Lord Purvis of Tweed called for ministers to discuss outstanding fees with US President Donald Trump during his September visit.

Responding, Foreign Office minister Baroness Chapman of Darlington described diplomacy as “an art”.

She said the fee for driving in inner London was a “charge” rather than a tax, which embassies should pay.

According to Transport for London, the US embassy based south of the River in Nine Elms owes almost £15.5 million in congestion charge debts.

The Japanese mission faces debts of more than £10.6 million, while the Chinese embassy racked up a £10.3 million debt between 2003 and March 31 2025.

Lord Purvis referred to a diplomatic reception held at the Foreign Office in central London and asked: “Should we not start instituting a drop-off and collection fee at King Charles Street just as long as we get our money back?”

The Liberal Democrat also said Mr Trump “would certainly not want a reputation of not paying fines” and said: “When he comes for the state visit, can we ensure that this is part of the agenda so that there’s no congestion in the city of London from the American delegation and they pay us what they owe?”

Baroness Chapman replied that there was a “whole range of measures” open to the Government, and that she would “take on board” the one which Lord Purvis suggested.

“Others include encouraging the use perhaps of public transport or cycling or walking around our wonderful city, but he suggests that we raise these matters directly with our counterparts, and I can assure him that we do just that,” the minister added.

Former London Assembly Labour leader Lord Harris of Haringey asked: “Would it, for example, be possible to clamp the cars that have done this, because I suspect that might concentrate the minds?”

Following him, the Green Party’s Baroness Jones said: “This has been going on ever since the congestion charge first came in.

“They’ve racked up these debts and I love Lord Harris’s idea – we should clamp them all.

“We have a record of which cars have infringed the congestion charge. We clamp them all.”

Baroness Chapman told peers: “All I would say is that diplomacy is an art and it comes more naturally to some than to others perhaps.”

She added: “I think it’s right that we don’t escalate this issue above some of our very real concerns around security and defence and trade that we seek to work very closely with our counterparts on.”

Their exchanges were triggered by a question from Labour peer Lord Faulkner of Worcester, who asked about Government efforts to claw back unpaid business rates, parking fines and London congestion charges in April and May.

Baroness Chapman said that the Government had received 31 responses to the exercise earlier this year.

“Some agreed to settle debts, other disputed charges, and some refused to pay the London congestion charge claiming exemption under the Vienna Convention,” the minister said.

“FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) action since April 3 2025 has helped reduce national non-domestic rates debt by £287,142, car parking fines debt by £7,035 and London congestion charge debt by £7,430.”

To laughter, Conservative shadow foreign office minister Lord Callanan said: “I think there is unity across the House on this one.

“I think we’re all amused by the prospect of some poor parking warden having to put a ticket on President Trump’s limousine and what might happen to him from the actions of the secret service.

“But it is of course that conduct of diplomatic staff is a reflection of important values, respect, dignity and mutual recognition between nations, so following on from the reply that she gave to the Liberal Democrats, will (Baroness Chapman) consider linking future privileges or engagement opportunities to the good standing of diplomatic missions in their civic responsibilities, so as to encourage greater accountability?”

The minister said she would keep the situation “under close consideration”.