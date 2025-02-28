Starmer wants ‘creatives to thrive’ after musicians lead backlash to AI plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer said he wants “creatives to thrive” after artists including Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney hit out against proposed changes around copyright law and artificial intelligence.

The Prime Minister said responses to a consultation on the proposals were being reviewed.

Musicians have warned that Government proposals to change UK copyright law to allow AI models to be more easily trained on copyrighted material would greatly damage the creative industries and see artists replaced by technology in the long term.

Under the proposals, an exemption to copyright would be created for training AI, so tech firms would not need a licence to use copyrighted material, and creators would need to opt out to prevent their work from being used.

Sir Elton described the UK’s creative sector as the “envy of the world” but said the plan risked giving away that position.

Former Beatle Sir Paul has warned AI could “rip off” artists.

And Kate Bush, Annie Lennox and Damon Albarn were among more than 1,000 musicians who recorded a silent album in protest at the proposals.

The Prime Minister said: “We’ve had a consultation. We will review the responses to the consultation.

“The creative sector is obviously really important to our economy. AI is really important to our economy and we’ll review it in that light.

“But I’ll be clear, I want creatives to thrive. I think they’re really important for our country – not just the contribution to the economy but our global reputation.”