Sir Elton John scores 10th number one album with Brandi Carlile collaboration

Sir Elton John has scored his 10th number one with the album Who Believes In Angels? – drawing him level with Kylie Minogue and Michael Jackson’s number of chart-topping records.

The veteran musician, 78, earned his latest number one thanks to his collaboration with 43-year-old US songwriter Brandi Carlile.

Sir Elton told the Official Charts Company: “Working with Brandi, (my songwriting partner) Bernie (Taupin) and (producer) Andrew (Watt) on this album was one of the greatest musical experiences of my life.

“It was initially challenging, but working through that process allowed us to emerge with something truly joyous and celebratory.

“We’ve been blown away by the response and love we’ve felt, and to see Who Believes In Angels? reach number one is a true joy. We couldn’t be prouder of it.”

The Rocket Man singer last topped the UK albums chart in January with Diamonds, a greatest hits compilation.

Sir Elton also joins an impressive group of artists, including Ed Sheeran, David Bowie, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, who in the past 35 years have had two number one albums within a six-month period.

His other chart-topping albums are Don’t Shoot Me I’m The Only Piano Player, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Caribou, Elton John’s Greatest Hits, Sleeping With The Past, The Very Best Of Elton John, Good Morning To The Night, and The Lockdown Sessions.

Sir Elton also matches Abba, Queen and Coldplay, who have 10 chart-toppers each.

The Beatles and Robbie Williams currently hold the joint crown for the most for any act, with 15 number ones apiece.

This is the first UK number one for Carlile, who is known for songs including The Story and Damage Gets Done, with Hozier.

Carlile said it is a “dream come true for me because I got to make this album with my absolute hero and dear friend Elton John”.

She added: “I want to say a huge thank-you to all the fans in the UK for your support, and obviously to Elton for believing in me and championing me in such a generous way.

“Thank-you to our wonderful collaborators – my inspiration Bernie Taupin and the brilliant Andrew Watt.

“I can’t wait to see you all this summer on tour.”

Carlile will tour the UK from June, stopping at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, and Glastonbury among other places.

She recently performed on American comedy show Saturday Night Live along with a one-off London performance with Sir Elton, who previously announced he would give up touring after his 2023 shows.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet is at number two on the album chart, Forever Howlong by rock band Black Country Road is at number three, Grande’s Eternal Sunshine is at number four, followed by Sheeran’s tour album Plus Minus Equals Divide Multiply.

In the singles chart, American singer Alex Warren’s Ordinary continues its month at the top, while Chappell Roan’s Pink Pony Club stays at number two.

Sheeran has this week’s highest new entry with Azizam at number three, his first top 10 single in almost two years since 2023’s chart-topping Eyes Closed.

In fourth spot is Anxiety by US rapper Doechii, followed by Beautiful Things by Benson Boone at number five.