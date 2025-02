Royal Society to hold meeting after being urged to expel Elon Musk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of people have signed an open letter criticising the Royal Society for its perceived inaction regarding Elon Musk’s alleged breaches of its code of conduct.

The letter, penned by Emeritus Professor Stephen Curry of Imperial College London, specifically calls out the Society’s “failure” to acknowledge that Musk’s actions contravene their own guidelines. Over 2,400 individuals have added their signatures to the letter, which was also sent directly to the Society’s president, Sir Adrian Smith.

Musk, the controversial figurehead of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) established by former President Donald Trump, and owner of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), holds a fellowship within the prestigious scientific academy. The Royal Society, a fellowship comprising many of the world’s most eminent scientists and considered the UK’s independent scientific academy, now faces mounting pressure to address the concerns raised.

In response to the growing discontent, Sir Adrian Smith has informed fellows that a meeting will be convened next month. The meeting’s agenda will include discussions surrounding concerns about the “public pronouncements and behaviours of other fellows,” suggesting a broader examination of conduct within the esteemed institution.

open image in gallery President of the Royal Society, Adrian Smith ( PA Archive )

In the open letter, Professor Curry says he is writing to “express my dismay at the continued silence and apparent inaction from the Royal Society over the fellowship awarded in 2018 to Elon Musk”.

He said the society was made aware of concerns more than six months ago about “how Musk’s behaviour was in contravention of your Code of Conduct”, such as his “promotion of unfounded conspiracy theories”.

Professor Curry also mentioned the tech entrepreneur’s X post in which he attacked safeguarding minister Jess Phillips over the issue of historical grooming gangs in the UK.

He added: “I am at a loss to understand how these actions are consistent with a code of conduct that requires fellows to have ‘due regard for the statement of values developed from time to time by Society’, (values that ask fellows to ‘act in accordance with the highest standards of public life’, to make a ‘positive impact’, to ‘strive for excellence.’).”

open image in gallery Elon Musk was awarded a fellowship by the Royal Society in 2018 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) ( PA Archive )

Professor Curry also said the situation was “rendered more serious” as Mr Musk now occupies a position within Mr Trump’s administration “that has, over the past several weeks, engaged in an assault on scientific research in the US” which has “sought to impose huge cuts in funding and a regime of censorship” that is a “direct threat to freedom of expression and academic freedom”.

The letter says that the lack of any statement on the issue by the society “increasingly looks like a failure of moral courage”.

He ends the letter by saying: “I urge you, for the sake of decency and to offer hope in what are very troubling times, to demonstrate that the Royal Society has the courage to stand up for the scientific community and for the values that it claims to believe in.”

In a letter to fellows, Sir Adrian said a meeting will be held on March 3 and added: “Council has thought long and hard about concerns that have been raised by some of our fellows about public pronouncements and behaviours of other fellows and is aware that such behaviours and statements can be offensive.

“The business of the society is the advancement of the cause of science through rigorous rational scientific debate and council considers that we are on difficult ground if the society makes judgments as to the acceptability of the views or affiliations of our colleagues, particularly views that might be regarded as being political.

“In the history of science, there have been people who have contributed to scientific progress who have expressed opinions that are controversial and intemperate.”

He added that the council recognises the general principles and traditions evolve over time and so it is important that the fellowship has the opportunity to discuss these matters.

Professor Curry, speaking to the PA news agency, welcomed the news of the meeting and added there is a “very strong feeling among the scientific community about Musk’s behaviour”.

He added: “My main concern was that the society had not said anything publicly about this other than to put out the line ‘any issues raised in respect of individual fellows are dealt with in strict confidence’.”

Professor Curry said he felt it was “incumbent” on the society to “explain why they haven’t taken any action”.

He added: “I’m not looking to silence Musk, but it’s the lack of action by the Royal Society that’s a concern here.

“At the very least, they should come out and disassociate themselves with the things he’s said and he’s doing and find a way to offer some message of support to the scientific community in the United States.”

He added: “I would like to see the Royal Society explain themselves, that’s the main point of my letter.

“It’s entirely down to them what they do, I’m not looking for a particular outcome.”

A spokesperson from the Royal Society said: “The Royal Society is holding a meeting of the fellows to discuss the principles around public pronouncements and behaviours of fellows.

“This meeting will be held on 3 March.

“Any issues raised in respect of individual fellows are dealt with in strict confidence.”