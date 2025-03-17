Who is behind the anti-Elon Musk protests targeting Tesla in London?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On a sunny morning in west London, a group of around 30 protesters had gathered outside a gleaming Tesla car dealership next to a busy A-road.

They were part of a “Tesla Takedown UK” demonstration, one of three anti-Elon Musk campaign groups that have sprung up across Britain in response to the billionaire’s repeated interventions in European politics.

The group, inspired by American counterpart Tesla Takedown, vowed to “tank Tesla’s stock” and called for a boycott of Musk’s electric vehicle company.

“People have to stop buying Tesla cars. We have reached an unbelievable point in US foreign policy and it is frightening,” said Theodora Sutcliffe, 50, while clutching a carrier bag of hand-drawn placards.

The protest was organised by 50-year-old software engineer John Gorenfeld, who became “excited” after seeing what anti-Musk protesters were doing across the US on X competitor Bluesky.

open image in gallery A ‘Honk if you hate Elon’ sign held next to a busy A-road in west London on Saturday ( Alexander Butler/The Independent )

“We originated on Bluesky. For a while, it felt like a lot of us were stunned into not protesting Trump’s administration after he became president.

“We were watching and waiting for someone to do something. I saw Tesla Takedown in the US and it was very exciting, so I did the same in London,” Mr Gorenfeld told The Independent.

In the US, president Donald Trump has threatened to label Tesla Takedown as “domestic terrorists” following dozens of largely peaceful, but sometimes violent, demonstrations against the company.

Musk, meanwhile, has claimed – without evidence – that the protests were being funded by his political enemies and Democrat donors George Soros and Reid Hoffman.

A 24-year-old former US National Parks employee, who refused to give his name, joined the London protest to show solidarity with US protesters after he was fired alongside 30,000 others earlier this year as part of Musk’s purge of federal employees.

open image in gallery ‘Tesla buyer = loser’, reads a placard at an anti-Elon Musk protest in west London over the weekend ( Alexander Butler/The Independent )

“I was visiting the UK and was looking for a way to protest against Elon Musk. There is a lot of that going on in the US and I felt a little left out,” he told The Independent.

“I feel embarrassed as an American in the UK. With Musk wading into British and European politics, and how Trump is treating Zelensky, I want to show that the American people do not stand for this.”

Alongside weekly protests, Tesla Takedown UK also encourages British Tesla owners to sell their cars, and encourages EV drivers to boycott Tesla charging points.

A few weeks earlier, the “Everybody Hates Elon” group started a guerrilla advertisement campaign throughout London with similar objectives.

“Tesla: The Swasticar”, a poster read at a bus stop opposite Sadler’s Well Theatre in Clerkenwell. “Autopilot for your car. Autocrat for your country.”

open image in gallery The satirical swipe at multi-billionaire Musk was organised by People vs Profiteers, a professional PR group ran by consultant Jack Steadman ( Everybody Hates Elon )

The satirical swipe at multi-billionaire Musk was organised by People vs Profiteers, a professional PR group run by consultant Jack Steadman, who has also run campaigns criticising the UK’s Rwanda scheme.

“We are holding Elon to account,” the group said. “Not happy with fuelling the far-right in the USA, Elon Musk is now doing the same in Europe.”

Musk was accused of giving what appeared to be a Nazi “salute” during a Trump inauguration rally in January.

In response he said on X, formerly Twitter: “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is so tired.”

He also took aim at Germany ahead of federal elections in February, endorsing and promoting the far-right AfD, which came second in the polls.

open image in gallery A mock film advertisement for The Fast and Führer showing a Doge plated Telsa Model S next to the caption Heil Tesla was also put up in Tottenham ( Overthrow Musk )

Campaign group Overthrow Musk has also taken to erecting larger-scale billboard-style posters across other parts of the capital.

The group said it was founded to “fight the oligarchs” and “defend democracy”, with their political stunts cropping up in Tottenham, Walthamstow and St Albans.

In Walthamstow, a billboard showed an image of Musk with the words: “Buying a Tesla? You may be in for a Nazi surprise”.

A mock film advertisement for “The Fast and Führer” showing a “Doge” plated Telsa Model S next to the caption “Heil Tesla” was also put up in Tottenham.

It had a fake PG warning reading: “Parental guidance. Tesla’s CEO is a far-right activist. Don’t give him your money.”

open image in gallery A billboard showed an image of Musk with the words: ‘Buying a Tesla? You may be in for a Nazi surprise’ ( Overthrow Musk )

Dan, who designs posters for Overthrow Musk, and only gave his first name, told The Independent: “Musk is an oligarch co-president. He is a very dangerous man and his support for far-right European parties shows this.

“But his weak spot is Tesla. His wealth is tied up in it. Reducing Tesla’s sales reduces his power. We are trying to make the link between Tesla and Musk more obvious.”

The UK only accounts for 4.6 per cent of Tesla’s market share, compared with 42.5 per cent in the US and 10.4 per cent in China. Nearly 4,000 Tesla’s were sold in the UK in February 2025.

Tesla’s market capitalisation dropped 45 per cent since hitting an all-time high of $1.5 trillion in December 2023, erasing most gains the stock made after Musk financed Trump’s election campaign.