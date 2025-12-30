Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mother campaigning for improved online safety for children, following the death of her teenage son, has spoken of the bittersweet moment she learned she had been made an MBE in the New Year Honours list.

Ellen Roome, 49, from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, is recognised for her services to children’s online safety.

Her tireless campaign began after her 14-year-old son, Jools Sweeney, took his own life in 2022.

Ms Roome now fights for "Jools' Law”, a legal change aiming to compel social media firms to hand over children’s data directly to bereaved parents without a court order.

Reflecting on the unexpected honour, Ms Roome told the Press Association: "I don’t know how to sum it up, I guess just unexpected."

She expressed her delight, adding: "I am delighted that people are listening and that I’ve had attention and people have realised what I’m trying to achieve."

She believes the recognition will help raise the profile of her vital campaign and children’s online safety.

open image in gallery Roome said she would give her MBE back ‘in a heartbeat’ to get her son back (Family handout/Ellen Roome/PA) ( PA Media )

"I think everybody’s talking about online safety and children’s issues and if I can help build awareness by bringing forward my own issues in my life, which is what I’ve done," she explained.

"I’ve tried to make Jools’ life public to make it safe for other children that are still alive. This is all about making a difference for the children that are still here and the ones we can still save."

Emphasising the profound personal cost behind her advocacy, Ms Roome stated: "I would give this award back in a heartbeat if it brought Jools back. This isn’t about recognition, it’s about trying to make a difference for the children that are still here and for the bereaved parents I’ve met that also want answers.

“This has never been about recognition and reward, it’s just been purely about driving change and making a difference."

Ms Roome suspects her son’s death could have been linked to an online challenge gone wrong.

Her unwavering commitment led her to sell the financial services business she had run for 18 years.

Beyond "Jools' Law," she advocates for wider changes to social media platforms, which she described as "not safe."

Furthermore, she proposes digital checks become a standard part of post-mortem and inquest procedures, similar to toxicology reports for drugs and alcohol.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.