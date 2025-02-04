Ellen DeGeneres clashes with Cotswolds council over extension at £15million new home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Councillors have raised concerns over Ellen DeGeneres' extension on her £15million Cotswolds home - fearing it could have disturbed Roman remains.

The retired TV show host, 67, and wife Portia de Rossi, 52, bought the farmhouse in June last year - for £2.5million over the asking price.

But it has emerged local parish councillors raised concerns that a ‘technical breach’ was committed when they built a single-storey extension.

Three parish councillors feared Roman remains could have been disturbed, and contacted local planning enforcement officers.

The parish council minutes say: "The onus is on the owner to report any historic remains uncovered."

"Concern was expressed by residents that the hedge and wire fence could increase flood risk in the village" if rubbish was swept down and "caught on the fence", thereby "limiting flow across the field".

A spokesperson for West Oxfordshire District Council said the Roman remains are more than 200 yards from their property, and that the work was "completed to a high standard".

District councillor Rosie Pearson said: "I was at the meeting when it was discussed and yes, I contacted the officer because an extension had gone up without permission.

"It was found not to be a material breach, and that there had been no threat to any possibility of Roman remains.

"I completely accepted this and have every confidence in the planning officers' judgement."

Last November Ellen was spotted grabbing a drink at her local pub, The Farmer's Dog owned by Jeremy Clarkson.

In an Instagram reel shared by Jeremy Clarkson’s pub and singer Natalie Imbruglia on November 13, DeGeneres was spotted enjoying an intimate live music session alongside her wife, Portia de Rossi, 51, and friends.

The clip shows Imbruglia singing with the crowd before panning to DeGeneres, who waves to the camera. DeGeneres’s pub outing included rubbing elbows with Clarkson’s wife Lisa Hogan, James Blunt and The Corrs, who performed that evening.

On November 21, People confirmed DeGeneres had officially moved to England’s celeb-loved Cotswolds region, where she and de Rossi have already embraced their new community.

“Ellen was in England house hunting in the beginning of October,” a source said. “She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show — which ran for 19 seasons — wrapped in May 2022, following allegations of a toxic workplace environment that surfaced in 2020. The controversy began with a July 2020 BuzzFeed News report, where current and former employees anonymously shared troubling accounts, including claims of being penalized for taking medical leave, racial microaggressions, and fears of retaliation for raising complaints.