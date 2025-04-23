New street signs unveiled to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s birthplace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New street signs marking the birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II have been unveiled.

The blue commemorative designs, which incorporate lily of the valley, one of the late Queen’s favourite flowers, have been mounted along Bruton Street in Mayfair, central London.

The unveiling took place just two days after what would have been the Queen’s 99th birthday.

The design was approved by the Royal Household to ensure a fitting tribute to the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, Westminster City Council said.

Against a blue backdrop, the white lettering reads “Birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022 – BRUTON STREET W1 – CITY OF WESTMINSTER”.

It features the late Queen’s ERII cypher in gold and trailing lily of the valley decorations in the top two corners.

The flower was one of the Queen’s favourite blooms and appeared in her coronation bouquet.

Princess Elizabeth was born by caesarean section at 2.40am on April 21 1926 at 17 Bruton Street, the home of her maternal grandparents, the Earl and Countess of Strathmore, in Mayfair, then the smartest residential area of London.

The 18th-century townhouse was demolished in 1937 due to commercial redevelopment.

Her original birth site is marked by both a commemorative green plaque unveiled during the Diamond Jubilee year, and a Silver Jubilee one in tribute.

The princess spent the first few months of her life at 17 Bruton Street before her parents, the future George VI and Queen Mother, moved to a bigger house in Piccadilly later that year.

On Wednesday, Westminster City Council unveiled five signs, with three more to come when local building work is finished.

Adam Hug, leader of the council, said he was “proud” of the new addition to the historic location.

“The tribute marks the late Queen’s connection to our city and highlights the rich heritage we have in Westminster,” he said.“We hope they inform residents and visitors and serve as a destination for those wishing to pay their respects.”