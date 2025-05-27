Well-wishers cheer King and Queen in Canadian capital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen processed through the Canadian capital in a carriage ahead of their historic appearance at the country’s state opening of parliament.

Charles and Camilla’s horse-drawn landau was led by 14 mounted riders with 14 more behind as they travelled with Canada’s first indigenous Governor General Mary Simon and husband Whit Grant Fraser.

Crowds had gathered to watch the spectacle that processed passed some of Ottawa’s iconic landmarks to the Senate of Canada, where the King will deliver a speech from the throne to formally open the 45th Parliament.

Canadians have seen the royal visit as a show of support for their country by its King, after Canada faced the unwanted attention of US President Donald Trump who has launched a trade war against his neighbour and made threats to annex the country as America’s 51st state.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney has praised the “historic ties” between his nation and the UK “that crises only fortify”.

Commenting on the aims of his administration, Mr Carney said the King’s speech would “outline the government’s ambitious plan to act with urgency and determination, and to deliver the change Canadians want and deserve: to define a new economic and security relationship with the United States, to build the strongest economy in the G7, to bring down the cost of living, and to keep communities safe.”

Mr Carney and his wife greeted the royal couple when their carriage arrived at the Senate building and waiting nearby was a guard of honour.

A deafening 21-gun salute rang out across the capital as enthusiastic well-wishers shouted “we love you King Charles”.

The King inspected the troops formed in two lines outside the Senate and Charles walked pass the first row and then the second before entering the building for the ceremony to begin.