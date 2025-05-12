Police pause search for British man missing while hiking in New Zealand
Eli Sweeting was reported missing on 4 May after failing to return from a hike on the South Island
A search and rescue operation for a British hiker who has been missing in New Zealand for over a week has now been paused by the local authorities.
Eli Sweeting, 25, who is originally from Bristol, failed to return from a solo hike up Mitre Peak on 4 May and the alarm was raised.
An experienced hiker, he is understood to have been exploring the area around the 5,560ft mountain near Milford Sound, on the country’s South Island.
A large-scale search was launched with volunteers, helicopters and specialist dogs, and Mr Sweeting’s family also travelled out to assist.
However, on Monday afternoon local time, acting commander for the district Inspector Matt Scoles said police had made the "difficult decision" to pause search efforts.
"We have been supporting the tramper's [hiker's] family and we know this is difficult news for them to hear at what has been an incredibly distressing time," he said.
"While the search has now been paused, we will be reviewing our efforts and looking to see if there is anything further we can do."
He described the area as “extremely dangerous and challenging terrain” and said they had been using two helicopters, thermal imagery and a drone to try and locate him, but to no avail.
After seeing a light on the mountain, the search team has narrowed in on a path that leads down it, but the dense terrain has made it difficult for infrared cameras to pick up any movement.
Weather warnings forced the operation to cease last Wednesday and Thursday, but it restarted on Friday.
Mr Sweeting’s sister Serena Sweeting has set up a fundraising page to help support the search efforts.
She described her brother as “one of the kindest, most compassionate people in my life”. She added he “always enjoyed being in the mountains, and adventure is what he lives for”.
“Anyone who has met him will know what I mean,” she said in the post. “He has such a positive, vibrant, and supportive energy.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments