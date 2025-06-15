Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been paid to the “kindest” and “most sweetest” 11-year-old girl who died after being hit by a van in Sheffield.

Elemie Wainwright was hit by a white Ford Transit van in Mosborough on Thursday, South Yorkshire Police said.

She was rushed to hospital by emergency services but died shortly after.

In a statement, Elemie’s family have paid tribute to their “beautiful baby girl”.

“On Thursday 12 June our hearts shattered into a million pieces,” they said.

“Our baby girl, our life and soul, with the biggest smile, the biggest heart, you were the kindest, most sweetest, most beautiful baby girl.”

Specialist officers are supporting Elemie’s family and the circumstances of her death are being investigated, South Yorkshire Police said.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and traffic offences on Thursday, the force confirmed. He has been released on bail.

Elemie’s family continued: “We have no words right now, but we beg that if anyone knows any information, no matter how insignificant you think it is please come forward.

“Any information, no matter how small, may be the missing piece to the answers we need.

“As parents, we need answers for our baby girl. Please, look at her photo, look at her smile, it’s the least our baby deserves.”

Police are urging anyone who has information relating to the collision to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 758 of 12 June 2025.