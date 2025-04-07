Location for UK’s ‘largest’ on-street EV chargepoint project revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 6,000 on-street electric vehicle (EV) chargers will be installed in what is claimed to be the largest project of its kind in the UK.

Chargepoint operator char.gy will roll out the chargers across Brighton and Hove City Council (BHCC) after securing a £130 million contract.

The initiative aims to address a key hurdle in EV adoption: providing convenient charging access for drivers lacking off-road parking. The widespread availability of on-street chargers is expected to encourage the switch to electric vehicles by enabling residents to charge conveniently and take advantage of lower overnight electricity tariffs.

BHCC is one of the first local authorities to use the Government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (Levi) funding which supports local authorities in England to plan and deliver charging infrastructure for residents without off-street parking.

John Lewis, chief executive of char.gy, described the announcement as “a huge moment for the UK and its EV ambitions”.

“This partnership alone will empower thousands of residents to confidently make the switch to electric vehicles, knowing they have easy access to chargers,” he said.

“As local authorities across the UK prepare to follow suit, this stands as a powerful first example of how the public and private sectors are coming together to deliver impactful projects that stimulate the demand for EVs and bring the UK meaningfully closer to achieving our sustainability goals.”

open image in gallery A project claiming to be the UK’s largest installation of on-street electric vehicle (EV) chargers has been announced (John Walton/PA) ( PA Archive )

Future of Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood said making EV charging as easy as possible is “crucial to making the switch to electric a success”.

She went on: “Rolling out over 6,000 chargers across Brighton and Hove will make driving an electric vehicle easier and more convenient, especially for those without a driveway.

“It will power growth, cut emissions and improve lives in Brighton and Hove and beyond, as we continue to create jobs, attract investment and secure our future.”

Quentin Willson, founder of EV lobby group FairCharge, said: “Such a huge and very visible deployment of on-street chargers will help create consumer confidence in charging infrastructure.

“It will also show other local authorities that with ambition and Government Levi funding, it’s possible to offer chargers to the neglected 30% of EV drivers who can’t charge at home.”

Char.gy has been handed a 15-year contract to operate and maintain the charging network.

Last month, the Department for Transport (DfT) said the number of public EV charging devices installed in the UK exceeded 75,000.

A report published by public spending watchdog the National Audit Office in December found the rollout of public EV chargers was “on track” to meet the 300,000 the DfT estimates will be the minimum needed by 2030.

There are more than 680,000 domestic charge points in England alone.

The Government has pledged to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030.