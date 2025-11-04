Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dame Elaine Paige, the legendary West End star, has promised King Charles a signed copy of her forthcoming album after receiving her damehood at Windsor Castle, an honour she described as leaving her "humbled".

The 77-year-old performer, recognised for her extensive services to music and charity, shared an amusing exchange with the monarch during the ceremony.

Dressed in a distinctive blue feathered hat crafted by a milliner to the late Queen and carrying a Victoria Beckham-designed bag, Dame Elaine recounted her conversation with the King to the PA news agency.

"The King has a very quiet voice and he said to me, I think he said to me, ‘Are you keeping your hand in?’ after having said to me, ‘I haven’t seen you in quite a while’, which was true," she explained.

"And so I said I was keeping my hand in and that I was in fact about to embark on a new album and that I would send him a signed copy if he would like it once it’s done. He thought that was rather amusing and laughed. I’m sure it’s not something that he would be particularly interested in but I will send it anyway."

The upcoming album is set to feature songs from her youth, including tracks by The Beatles and Joni Mitchell.

open image in gallery Dame Elaine Paige received her damehood from the King at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

Born Elaine Bickerstaff in north London in 1948, she rose to overnight stardom with her iconic portrayal of Eva Peron in Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical Evita, which debuted in 1978. Her performance earned her an Olivier Award for performance of the year in a musical.

Reflecting on the recent revival of Evita at The London Palladium, starring Rachel Zegler, Dame Elaine noted how the industry evolves.

"When I sat there on the first night watching her be rather brilliant with that extraordinary voice, one so young, a completely and utterly different take on the original version that I did… it just goes to show really how things evolve and how life changes from one decade to another," she told PA.

She described the new production as "more like a rock concert really, so that’s why I say it was more for the young," adding that, like Shakespeare, "everything has to evolve and change and move forward and this is no different."

Beyond her seminal role in Evita, Dame Elaine has graced stages in productions such as Cats, Chess, Piaf, and Sunset Boulevard, and has more recently appeared in pantomimes at The London Palladium.

Her prolific recording career includes over 20 solo albums and a chart-topping single, "I Know Him So Well," a duet with Barbara Dickson.

open image in gallery Dame Elaine starred as Eva Peron in Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical Evita ( PA Wire )

Her damehood also acknowledges her significant charitable contributions.

Dame Elaine has supported organisations including The Children’s Trust, the Royal Voluntary Service, and has served as president of the Dan Maskell Tennis Trust since 2010.

She expressed her delight at being recognised for this aspect of her work. "It’s such an honour," she said.

"And to be given this for, as I said, for something that I love doing and that I’ve been passionate and had the privilege to do, it doesn’t lay lightly with me. I’m very humbled by it and it’s a great, great honour."