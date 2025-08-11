Egypt drops plans for halal certification on all UK dairy exports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plans to require halal certification on all UK dairy products shipped to Egypt have been dropped, protecting an estimated £250 million worth of export opportunities, the Government has said.

The proposed requirements were due to come into force in January, and were predicted to add about £1,000 per shipment in additional costs and procedures.

Egypt’s decision to drop the changes followed talks with the UK Government, at a time of heightened uncertainty over global trade agreements.

Food and drink that is halal typically means it complies with Islamic dietary laws.

The UK exported around £26 million worth of dairy items to Egypt in 2024, which cheese, butter and milk products among the most popular product for international buyers.

The Department for Business and Trade said the trade U-turn will protect an estimated £250 million in additional export opportunities for farmers over five years.

Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs Daniel Zeichner said: “Britain is a great place for dairy farming and has an excellent reputation for quality, welfare standards and sustainability globally.

“The change to certification requirements in Egypt will cut costs and red tape for exporters, boosting growth opportunities.”

The UK Government has struck new trade agreements with the US, India and the EU since April, when US President Donald Trump announced a series of higher tariff rates on the country’s imports.

Last week, Mr Trump’s new levies of 10% or higher kicked in for more than 60 countries and the EU.

Meanwhile, the Government unveiled a new trade strategy in June aimed to make it easier for UK firms to export, including reducing barriers to trading overseas and clamping down on unfair trade practices.