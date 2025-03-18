Former home of giant pandas to be turned into habitat for sloth bears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The former home of the giant pandas which previously lived at Edinburgh Zoo is being transformed into a habitat for sloth bears.

It will be the first time the zoo welcomes the vulnerable species, which is at risk of extinction due to poaching and habitat loss.

Giant pandas Yang Guang and Tian Tian flew back to China in December 2023 after 12 years in Scotland.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) Edinburgh Zoo now plans to turn the pandas’ previous home into a a specially-designed habitat for the bears and has launched a fundraising appeal.

David Field, RZSS chief executive, said: “The sloth bears’ forest and grassland homes are vanishing and many fall victim to poachers.

“By welcoming this species, visitors will be able to learn more about these amazing animals and what we can all do to help protect them in the wild.

“Within the new area here at the zoo, there will be plenty of outdoor space for them to roam, a play den providing visitors with amazing views and areas where children of all ages can imagine what it’s like to be a bear.

“Visitors will be able to get up close to this amazing species, who are known for being particularly noisy.

“Their snuffling and snorting sounds can be heard from 100 metres away.”

Sloth bears are native to India, Sri Lanka and Nepal where their numbers are falling.

It is hoped work on the new habitat at the zoo will be completed by summer 2025 and the two male bears will arrive shortly after that.

Sloth bears are generally solitary and mainly eat termites and ants, as well as flowers and fruit.

They also enjoy honey, occasionally climbing a tree to knock a bee honeycomb down, leading to their nickname “honey bears”.

Anyone wishing to donate to the fundraising appeal can do so at https://www.rzss.org.uk/donation?campaign=slothbear