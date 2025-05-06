Veterans and families to attend VEDay 80th anniversary commemorations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Second World War veterans will be among those attending a special concert for Scotland’s national commemoration of the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Scotland’s Salute: VE80 concert takes place on Tuesday evening at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall, two days ahead of the anniversary of VE Day on May 8, which marked the end of the the war in Europe.

Charities Legion Scotland and Poppyscotland will host an evening of music from a number of performers, which will be enjoyed by former members of the forces and their families.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney will also be among those at the event which will feature first-hand testimony from surviving Scottish VE-Day veterans on the big screen.

Music will include performances from Fife singer songwriter Cammy Barnes, who will join the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland and the Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, and from singer Amy Hawthorn, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra violinist Iona McDonald, and Scottish actor Nicholas Ralph.

Among those in the audience will be Cath Drummond, who was told her husband of 10 months was missing and presumed dead on August 25 1944, following a plane crash.

As well as losing the man she loved, she was eight months pregnant and faced a life as a single mother.

She said: “I remember that telegram arriving like it was yesterday. I screamed the place down.

“I was absolutely heartbroken and didn’t see how I would get through it. It was a real sense of fear raising a child alone, with no money or help.”

In 1944, aged 18, George MacLeod was called up to the King’s Own Scottish Borderers 52nd Division, 4th Battalion.

He spent the majority of his service in Germany as a driver but recalls a harrowing experience in Ireland.

Mr MacLeod, of Edinburgh, said: “I remember at one point being in Ireland and we had to put on a white uniform and go and lie in the snow, but they forgot about us and we nearly froze to death. I had to go to hospital as I had frostbite.”

Margaret Landels signed up to the Royal Navy at 18 years old after walking along George Street in Edinburgh, where she saw a We Need You recruitment poster.

She was later posted to Lowestoft in Suffolk, where she was a leading Wren within the Post Office for two years.

On VE Day, 1945, She remembered hearing that the war had ended on VE Day 1945, celebrating with her peers upon hearing the news.

She said: “Some people had a band, and we had a dance along South Queensferry.”

Speaking in the days before the concert Mr Swinney paid tribute to previous generations for their sacrifices.

He previously said: “We owe a great debt of gratitude to all those who served our country throughout the Second World War, especially to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Were it not for the actions of the brave men and women who helped to liberate Europe 80 years ago, we might not enjoy the freedoms we take for granted today.

“This week and always, we remember them with pride and offer our heartfelt thanks.”