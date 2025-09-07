University lecturers stage five-day walkout during freshers week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A strike has begun at the University of Edinburgh as lecturers and staff begin a five-day walkout in protest against proposed budget cuts totalling £140 million.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) are expected to maintain picket lines across various university sites until Friday 12 September.

A rally is also scheduled for Monday at 12pm in the city’s George Square.

The union said its members had "no choice" but to take industrial action after the university declined to rule out compulsory redundancies as part of its savings drive, a move that could jeopardise up to 1,800 jobs.

The UCU also contested the necessity of these cuts, which it described as the "largest ever seen" in Scottish higher education, arguing the university is not currently in deficit.

The union added the university was “one of the richest in the country”, and said it could cut back on capital expenditure and building work, or draw on its “large reserves”, instead of cutting staff.

open image in gallery Lecturers at the University of Edinburgh are walking out this week

In February, university principal Professor Sir Peter Mathieson said it needed to achieve “a smaller staff base and lower operating costs” within 18 months due to a forecast operating deficit.

The walk-out coincides with the university’s “welcome week”, when new students arrive on campus for the first time.

UCU branch president Sophia Woodman said: “Students arriving this week on campus and starting their university journey should be able to be confident that they’ll complete their studies in a university that retains its current reputation for excellence and that offers students the courses they signed up for, as well as the support they need to do well in their studies.

“It’s impossible, though, to cut 1,800 staff from any university without seriously impacting the teaching, research and student experience and damaging the university’s reputation.

“No one wants to go on strike, but staff are sounding the alarm about the impact of these cuts.

“Staff are striking because they have no choice but to take this week’s action to force senior management to re-engage, to rule out the use of compulsory redundancies and to end this dispute.”

The action comes after a day of strike action on 20 June, when UCU members walked out during a university open day.

open image in gallery Members of the UCU at the University of Edinburgh are set to walk out in a dispute over job cuts as the institution aims to make major savings ( PA Archive )

Action short of a strike, such as working to contract, not volunteering for duties and not covering absent colleagues, has also been ongoing since 20 June.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “Edinburgh University is a wealthy institution, with large reserves.

“Instead of pressing on with cuts and job losses Peter Mathieson needs to listen to staff at the university, engage with the union and commit to ruling out the use of compulsory redundancies.

“Anything else is academic vandalism on an unprecedented scale.”

The university announced last week that it has launched a new voluntary redundancy scheme for staff in senior grades, along with an “enhanced” retirement scheme for employees.

In April, it was announced that “around 350” staff had opted to take voluntary redundancy under an earlier scheme.

Professor Sir Peter Mathieson, principal and vice chancellor of the University of Edinburgh, said: “The higher education sector across the UK is facing serious and urgent financial challenges, placing its long-term stability under threat.

“We have been transparent about the impact of these pressures on Edinburgh and the steps we are taking to proactively maintain our position as a world-leading university.

“We respect colleagues’ right to take part in industrial action and will do everything we can to minimise any disruption to our students and planned welcome week activities.

“We continue to engage regularly with the joint trade unions, staff and our students, and remain firmly committed to ongoing dialogue as we take the necessary steps to safeguard the future of our university.”