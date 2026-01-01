Thousands gather as Edinburgh welcomes new year with spectacular fireworks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of revellers saw in 2026 in Edinburgh city centre, where they were treated to a spectacular fireworks display as part of the capital’s Hogmanay celebrations.

Crowds of people gathered along the city’s Princes Street as the hour struck and the six-and-a-half-minute display got underway above Edinburgh Castle.

Accompanied by a soundtrack featuring the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Eurythmics and Simple Minds, the spectacle concluded with a version of Auld Lang Syne from Skye duo Valtos, while a saltire was projected onto Castle Rock.

The display marked the culmination of an evening of festivities in the Scottish capital, which included the Concert in the Gardens headlined by the band Wet Leg.

The 45,000 people attending the sold-out Hogmanay Street Party were entertained with pipe bands, drummers, a DJ set from Belgian duo 2manydjs and a silent disco.

Ann Bracefield, a primary school teacher from Wellington in New Zealand, was among the thousands at the street party.

The 55-year-old said she had come to Edinburgh for the event because “it’s where to be for New Years”.

“I have a teacher friend who tried to get in last year from New Zealand and he missed it because it was cancelled,” she said.

“So, it was like, ‘right, I’m going to try’. So, to Scott from Bangkok, I actually made it.”

Elias Branting, 24, who travelled from Sweden for the event, said it had a “great” atmosphere.

“There’s lots of people, there’s lots of food, there’s lots of light, which is awesome,” he said.

“The entire city is lit up, which is great, and we’re looking forward to the fireworks as well.”

This year’s sold-out event marked the return of the festival following last year’s cancellation due to bad weather.

Conditions in Edinburgh this year were clear and chilly, although the city avoided the weather warnings for snow and ice which come into place for parts of Scotland from 6am on New Year’s Day.

Ahead of the celebrations, First Minister John Swinney quoted Robert Burns’ Auld Lang Syne to urge people to show small acts of kindness in 2026.

Unique Assembly Directors, who produce Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said: “We’re hugely proud of this year’s celebrations, marking the arrival of 2026 with the award-winning Wet Leg at the helm and a fantastic line-up of Scottish acts across the stages.

“Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is truly back with a bang, and to return with so many sold-out events across the four-day festival, shows just how much support there is from both locals and international visitors to celebrate in the capital.

“It’s been wonderful to see tens of thousands of Street Party revellers return to Princes Street, dancing into the New Year, soundtracked by a Scottish-themed fireworks display for our world-renowned Midnight Moment, culminating in a powerful, brand new rendition of Auld Lang Syne from Valtos.”

City of Edinburgh Council leader Jane Meagher said: “Last night’s celebrations demonstrated exactly why Hogmanay in Edinburgh continues to attract visitors from across the globe year after year.

“With an exceptional programme, a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and thousands of people coming together to celebrate safely and responsibly, it was a fantastic way to welcome 2026.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in delivering the event, from organisers and artists to council teams, emergency services and volunteers, who once again helped make this an unforgettable night for our city.”