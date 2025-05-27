Union warns summer holiday strike action looms at airports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strike action during the summer holidays is looming at two Scottish airports in a dispute over pay, a union has warned.

Unite the Union said ground services crew employed by Menzies Aviation at Edinburgh and Glasgow airports have overwhelmingly rejected “unacceptable” separate pay offers from the company.

It warned unless Menzies Aviation tables a better offer it will have no option but to ballot members for strike action.

Menzies Aviation said it hopes to “reach an agreement which is workable for both the business and our employees at both Edinburgh and Glasgow”.

Unite said around 300 Menzies Aviation workers, 97% of those balloted, rejected a basic uplift offer worth around 4.25% at Glasgow Airport while at Edinburgh Airport 100% of some 300 workers balloted rejected an offer worth around 4%.

Unite industrial officer Carrie Binnie said: “Summer strike action looms over Edinburgh and Glasgow airports because the pay offers on the table from Menzies Aviation aren’t good enough.

“Menzies Aviation has the ability to improve its offers and they can easily resolve this pay dispute without any disruption to the travelling public.

“If the company fail to table a better offer to our members, Unite will have no option but to ballot our members for strikes over the summer holidays.”

The union said the ground crew workers – who include dispatchers, allocators, airside agents and controllers – provide essential support for a host of major airlines.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s Menzies members have emphatically rejected unacceptable pay offers.

“The Menzies group is posting sky-high profits and our members who contribute towards this success deserve far better from the company.”

Phil Lloyd, senior vice-president UK for Menzies Aviation, said: “Following the rejection of recent pay award proposals, we remain committed to seeking a resolution.

“We have invited Unite to return to the table to continue discussions this week and hope to reach an agreement which is workable for both the business and our employees at both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“We will continue to work to pursue an agreeable solution to protect services for our airline and airport partners and their customers.”