Ukrainian comedian ‘frustrated’ by ‘lack of attention’ at Edinburgh Fringe

A Ukrainian comedian has shared his disappointment that his Edinburgh Fringe show is attracting audiences of “three or four people”, despite it being “the only standup show that touches on the biggest war happening in Europe”.

Describing it as a frustrating situation, Dima Watermelon, whose name is translated to English from Ukrainian, is performing in a 40-person “Free Fringe” venue.

This means that Mr Watermelon, whose work is reportedly popular in the European circuit, could well be left at a loss after his “pay what you want” show, Ukrainian Dream, comes to a close.

He told The Independent he has faced several barriers in bringing the show, which sheds light on the situation in Ukraine, to the festival including the challenges which come from being an international performer.

While Mr Watermelon said that he has received support from Ukrainians, in particular, a lack of media interest has been his biggest problem.

“My main frustration lies with the Fringe Media,” he said. “I received virtually no reviews, the only one coming after I personally approached the reviewer following his review of another Russian comedian living in [the] UK now and handed him a flyer for my show.

“I don’t understand [the low interest]. There are [thousands of] shows, it’s true, but only one touches on the biggest war happening in Europe right now.”

The comedian is sharing the Ukrainian perspective on the war ‘in a light-hearted, humorous way.’ ( Handout )

The show has had just one review so far. ( Handout )

The Edinburgh Fringe’s Artists Services team reports that a comedian performing at a 30-person venue, even if they obtain the venue for free, can expect to pay £2,000 on accommodation and other expenses for the month.

A musician, who is performing three dates at this year’s festival, told The Independent that even after receiving a grant from a local artist’s organisation, they will only “break even” if they sell out their shows.

“I’ve done some terrible shows with small crowds, some weekday shows with four to five people,” Mr Watermelon told Edinburgh Live.

“Usually it’s around 10 to 15 people, and I’ve had some shows with 30, which is good for a 40-seat venue.

“I was expecting more attention from the press to get into the UK comedy circuit. It’s a good show. I’m frustrated by the lack of attention.”

Ukrainian Dream is described as “an inspirational comedy show for disturbing times” and comes with a trigger warning for “distressing or potentially triggering themes” and “strong language/swearing”.

The comedian, who lives with his mother in Berlin, Germany, following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, said he has channelled his traumatic experiences into his standup.

He explained: “I joke in my set that I hate Russia because they made me live with my mother.”

The comedian jokes that he hates Russia because the country forced him to live with his mother. ( Handout )

Mr Watermelon stressed that while he is dealing with heavy subject matter, he is doing so in an entertaining way that will open people’s eyes to the Ukrainian experience of the war.

“This show is important because it offers a Ukrainian perspective on current events through the lens of humour,” he said.

“Living in the West, I often see Ukraine discussed and debated in the media without Ukrainians’ voices being heard. We become the subject of conversations, not active participants.

“This show is an attempt to address common talking points like corruption, the threat of nuclear war, [and] attitudes toward Russians from a Ukrainian perspective. But it does so in a light-hearted, humorous way.”

Ukrainian Dream is running at the Laughing Horse until 25 August.