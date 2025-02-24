Ukrainian diplomat’s thanks after ’emotional’ service marks three years of war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Ukrainian diplomat has thanked Scotland for the ongoing support shown to his country after a “very emotional” service making the third year of the full scale war.

The special service at the National War Memorial on Edinburgh Castle saw wreathes being laid in memory of those who have died in the ongoing war with Russia.

MSPs, councillors, and representatives of the UK armed forces joined members of the Ukrainian community in Edinburgh for the service, with the First Minister reading from scripture and a choir singing the Ukrainian national anthem.

Among those present were the family of Jordan Maclachlan, a 26-year-old from the Highlands who was killed in January while serving as a medic for the Ukrainian army.

John Swinney told the PA news agency: “For me, the moment where the Ukrainian national anthem was sung with such strength and beauty was an indication of the solidarity Scotland shows to the people of Ukraine on this significant anniversary, where we recommit ourselves to supporting Ukraine, its territorial integrity and its independence.”

The First Minister said he had spoken to Mr Mclachlan’s family, adding: “I hope they felt the warm embrace of their country around about them.

“They are suffering unbearable pain, but I do hope they felt some support and encouragement and empathy from their fellow Scots.

“We have to make sure the sacrifice that Jordan made was a sacrifice that results in the freedom of the people of Ukraine, which is what he was fighting for.”

Andriy Madzyanovsky, Ukraine’s consul in Edinburgh, said the service had been “very emotional”.

The diplomat, who took up the diplomatic post three months ago after serving in government positions in the Lviv region, said his countrymen are shedding blood “every minute, ever hour” to resist the Russian invasion.

He told the PA news agency: “To be here right now in Edinburgh, with our friends and our partners: the Scottish people and the Scottish Government; we really appreciate how Scottish people have shown us powerful support.”

Mr Madzyanovsky added: “I have no words to express my feelings of gratitude to the people, and the UK and Scottish Governments.”

He said Ukrainians want to live in peace but must enter any negotiations in a strong position, warning against “appeasement”.

The consul paid tribute to the bravery shown by Mr Mclachlan, saying “he died not only for Ukraine, he died for human values”.

Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill said it is “essential” Ukrainians are involved in any negotiated settlement to the war.

The Prime Minister is travelling to Washington this week where he will discuss his plans for a post-war reassurance force in Ukraine, though the visit comes amid a growing rift between the Trump administration and Kyiv.

Mc McNeill told the PA news agency: “We recognise this is an existential moment for the security of Europe and indeed the world.

“We will be working with the Americans to ensure we can be a bridge between Europe and America to make sure we get a properly negotiated settlement that has Ukrainian interests right at its heart.”

Anastasiia Bioko, 22, is now living in Edinburgh after fleeing from Kyiv at the outbreak of the full-scale war three years ago.

She remembers spending five hours being packed like “sardines” on a train to the city of Vinnytsia as she and others fled the fighting, sometimes hearing air raid sirens from inside the carriages.

With family and friends still living in Ukraine, she spoke of the fear Russian bomb and drone attacks can cause for civilians, saying: “It’s quite scary when you sleep at home and at night you hear the bomb flying.

“You can’t do anything because it can go in your house – it’s finished for you, you will die.”

She said many Ukrainians had died, saying: “I don’t want it to be for nothing, I want it to be for our independence forever.

“That Russian people will never come to us again, nobody will touch us.”