Ex-Formula One presenter Jake Humphrey ‘devastated’ by Eddie Jordan’s death

Former BBC Formula One presenter Jake Humphrey has said he is “utterly devastated” following the death of Eddie Jordan at the age of 76.

The former Formula One team owner revealed in December that he was suffering from bladder and prostate cancer which had spread to his spine and pelvis.

Humphrey, 46, had presented coverage of Formula One on the BBC alongside Jordan.

“Utterly devastated. EJ has left us”, Humphrey said in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

“Formula One won’t see the likes of Eddie ever again where a guy with a love for racing can hustle his way into the sport and end up winning races.

“More important than race wins though, he won hearts. I will never forget how his face would always light up whenever he saw a Jordan GP jacket, flag or cap… as we travelled the world together years after the team had been sold.

“His greatest achievements were Miki, Zoe, Kyle and Zak. His incredible 4 kids who share his spirit. His wife Marie is one of the strongest, most wonderful women I have ever met.

“The 4 years we spent together hosting F1 on the BBC were greatest of my career. Wing-walking, scooter riding, car driving madness that I know he loved deeply.

“His incredible spirit and love of life lives on in me, and my children who were lucky enough to meet him and hear all about him.

“Eddie lit up a room whenever he entered it. That is a lesson for us all – be the light in the room.”

He added: “I was lucky enough to share one, final, cherished meal with him and his boys a few months ago. It was special. We talked about me doing one last interview with him. Sadly that will never happen.

“As I left his departing words were ‘I love you brother’. I love you. Brother.”

Journalist Chris Harris, who presented the BBC motoring show Top Gear alongside Jordan, posted a photo of the two along with their co-host Matt LeBlanc, who could all be seen sleeping on a triple bunk bed.

In a post to Instagram, Harris said: “Sleep well Eddie. You crammed more into life than just about anyone else.

“A pure force of nature. Funny, impish, clever, calculating and kind. They don’t make them like that any more. RIP.”

Virgin Radio DJ Chris Evans, who also presented on Top Gear, said Jordan “lived a thousand lifetimes” and was “a real liver of life”.

Speaking on his breakfast show, Evans said: “I mean, he was fit as a fiddle. Clearly he was encouraging us all to get checked because we do know that various forms of cancer, the majority of forms of cancer, are now eminently curable if you catch them early enough – prostate cancer being one of them.”

He added: “Seventy-six, too young, too young, too young, too young – too young for anyone. The thing is, though, Eddie sang from the hymn sheet that says ‘live life as deeply as you can every single day, every single day’.

“Because Eddie lived a thousand lifetimes and he was a real liver of life. If you really are a liver of life, then life loves you for it and gives you more.”

Another tribute came from journalist and TV presenter Lee McKenzie, who, along with Jordan, was part of the presenting team for Channel 4’s coverage of the Formula One World Championship in 2016.

She posted a photo of her with Jordan to X and said: “There will never be anyone like him. A true friend. Thank you for everything, EJ.”

A statement from Jordan’s family released to the PA news agency on Thursday read: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur.”