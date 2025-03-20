Former Top Gear presenters lead tributes to Formula One ‘legend’ Eddie Jordan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Top Gear presenters have led the tributes to Eddie Jordan after his death at the age of 76.

Rory Reid described his former co-star as a “legend” while Chris Harris said the former Formula One team owner was a “pure force of nature”.

Jordan, who disclosed in December that he had been diagnosed with cancer, appeared on the BBC motoring show between 2016 and 2018.

Also paying tribute was TV and radio presenter Chris Evans, who said: “He was encouraging us all to get checked, because we do know that various forms of cancer, the majority of forms of cancer, are now eminently curable if you catch them early enough – prostate cancer being one of them.”

Jordan disclosed in 2024 that he had been diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer, which spread to his spine and pelvis.

“Seventy-six, too young, too young, too young, too young – too young for anyone,” Evans said on his Virgin Radio breakfast show.

“The thing is, though, Eddie sang from the hymn sheet that says ‘live life as deeply as you can every single day, every single day’.

“Because Eddie lived a thousand lifetimes and he was a real liver of life. If you really are a liver of life, then life loves you for it and gives you more.”

Reid, 45, posted a selection of photos of him with Jordan and wrote: “Rest easy, Eddie Jordan.

“You always had time for me from day one… from racing boats off the coast of Monte Carlo, to trying to get me to freestyle rap while you played the spoons in Surrey… to doing everything you did for F1 and beyond.

“You left your mark. Legend.”

Journalist Harris, 50, posted a photo of them with their co-host Matt LeBlanc, sleeping in a triple bunk bed.

In a post on Instagram, Harris said: “Sleep well Eddie. You crammed more into life than just about anyone else.

“A pure force of nature. Funny, impish, clever, calculating and kind. They don’t make them like that any more. RIP.”

Jake Humphrey, who presented BBC coverage of Formula One with Jordan, said he was “utterly devastated”.

“Formula One won’t see the likes of Eddie ever again where a guy with a love for racing can hustle his way into the sport and end up winning races,” he said in a social media post.

“More important than race wins though, he won hearts. I will never forget how his face would always light up whenever he saw a Jordan GP jacket, flag or cap… as we travelled the world together years after the team had been sold.

“His greatest achievements were Miki, Zoe, Kyle and Zak. His incredible 4 kids who share his spirit. His wife Marie is one of the strongest, most wonderful women I have ever met.

“The 4 years we spent together hosting F1 on the BBC were greatest of my career. Wing-walking, scooter riding, car driving madness that I know he loved deeply.”

He added: “I was lucky enough to share one, final, cherished meal with him and his boys a few months ago. It was special. We talked about me doing one last interview with him. Sadly that will never happen.

“As I left his departing words were ‘I love you brother’. I love you. Brother.”

Formula One Sky Sports commentator Martin Brundle said: “RIP my friend. Condolences to each and every one of your lovely family.

“What a character. What a rock star. What a racer. So many drivers owe you so much, you gave us our chances and believed in us.”

Another tribute came from journalist and TV presenter Lee McKenzie, who, along with Jordan, was part of the presenting team for Channel 4’s coverage of the Formula One World Championship in 2016.

She posted a photo of her with Jordan on X and said: “There will never be anyone like him. A true friend. Thank you for everything, EJ.”

Jordan ran his own team in F1 between 1991 and 2005 and continued to be involved in the sport as a broadcaster for the BBC and Channel 4.

A statement from Jordan’s family to the PA news agency on Thursday read: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur.”