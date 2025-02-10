Ed Sheeran says he had permission to busk after police stopped his performance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ed Sheeran insists he had permission to busk in India after police stopping his performance on the street in the country.

Social media videos taken of the Suffolk-based singer, 33, show him in Bengaluru, formerly Bangalore, playing his guitar and singing on Church Street when a police officer stops him and unplugs his mic.

In an Instagram story, Sheeran said: “We had permission to busk, btw (by the way). Hence, us playing in that exact spot was planned out before. It wasn’t just us randomly turning up. All good though. See you at the show tonight.”

His tour had stopped at the south-west Indian city, where he played two dates at its NICE grounds venue on Saturday and Sunday before moving to perform at Shillong in north-east India on Wednesday, and Gurugram near Delhi at the weekend.

A 22-year-old software engineer, who took the video of Sheeran, said he was “a bit disappointed when police stopped him”.

Sahil Kaling, currently living in Bengaluru, added: “They should have let him complete at least one song.”

He said he saw Sheeran begin to sing his chart-topping hit Shape Of You before he was stopped by the officer, and prevented from continuing.

Mr Kaling said he had earlier “joked” with a friend about seeing Sheeran that day before running into the hitmaker.

He added: “We decided to take a walk on Church Street and just before entering (Mahatma Gandhi) MG Road metro station we saw him get off car.

“We couldn’t believe we got the chance to see him performing up close. It was surreal.”

Sheeran started his career busking and playing at small local venues before going on to become a multi award-winning global star, and regularly takes to the streets in various cities.

The singer-songwriter has been busking in the London Underground, as well as in Brooklyn, New York, and has played surprise concerts in his local town of Ipswich.

His recent show in India also included bringing Indian singer Shilpa Rao on stage for them to sing in a local language.