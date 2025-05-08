Power outage report ‘raises important questions’ – Heathrow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heathrow airport said an interim report into a power outage which caused its closure for most of a day “raises important questions”.

No flights operated at the west London airport until about 6pm on March 21 because of a fire at a nearby electrical substation which started late the previous night.

More than 270,000 air passenger journeys were disrupted by the incident.

In the immediate aftermath, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband commissioned the National Energy System Operator (Neso) to conduct a review into what happened.

Neso published its interim report on Thursday, stating that “the root cause of the fire remains unknown whilst forensic fire investigations are ongoing”.

It noted that the Metropolitan Police confirmed on March 25 it had “found no evidence to suggest that the incident was suspicious”.

The report stated that one of North Hyde substation’s three supergrid transformers – devices which enable voltages to be stepped up or down so electricity can be efficiently distributed – became disconnected, known as tripping, at 11.21pm on March 20.

It was later confirmed to have caught fire.

At 11.49pm, the adjacent transformer also tripped, which resulted in the simultaneous loss of connection to the remaining transformer, according to the document.

The report said: “The consequence was the loss of all supplies from North Hyde 275kV substation, impacting thousands of customers including Heathrow airport.”

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Heathrow welcomes the Neso review’s initial report, which raises important questions for National Grid and SSEN (Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks) that we hope the final report will provide answers to, including the cause of the fire.

“Further clarity on how the fire started and why two transformers were subsequently impacted can help ensure greater resilience for the UK’s energy grid moving forward.”

A spokesperson for substation-owner National Grid welcomed the report, adding: “We now look forward to the full findings and will continue to work closely with the National Energy System Operator as its independent review process continues.”

SSEN is responsible for power distribution in the area.

Neso said the flow of electricity to all four of Heathrow’s passenger terminals was restarted by 10.56am on March 21, with power restored to the “wider Heathrow Airport Limited network” by 2.23pm that day.

This was followed by “a period of safety checking” to ensure “safety-critical systems were fully operational prior to passengers arriving at the airport”, according to the report.

Mr Miliband said: “My department took immediate action to investigate the power loss, which impacted Heathrow and the surrounding area (on March 20 and 21), causing major disruption to thousands of people and many businesses.

“The National Energy System Operator’s initial summary of the incident rules out the possibility of any suspicious activity.

“We now await the full report to understand what happened and learn lessons to strengthen UK energy resilience and protect our critical, national infrastructure.”

The full report is expected to be published by the end of June.