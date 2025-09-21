Ed Davey suggests Lib Dems no longer staunchly against introducing ID cards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Ed Davey has suggested he is open to the idea of digital ID cards, if they do not curb freedoms.

The Liberal Democrats historically opposed the idea of introducing state-sanctioned identity cards when it was suggested by Tony Blair’s government.

As he took part in a Q&A on the main stage at the Liberal Democrat conference in Bournemouth, the party leader suggested he was open to changing his mind on the issue.

Ministers have recently said they are mulling over introducing a form of digital ID, with the view it could help to tackle illegal migrants who are working in the black economy.

They have looked to the example of Estonia, which uses a mandatory ID card system.

Sir Ed spoke about his party’s historical opposition to an ID system, before adding: “I think when we talk about digital identity, it could be a different thing, but may not be.

“We don’t know what they’re actually going to put forward. We should scrutinise it really.”

Sir Ed said he would support the move if it was about “giving individuals power to access public services”.

But he added: “However, I fear that’s not what we’re doing.”

A straw poll of Lib Dem members in the room conducted by the journalist hosting the Q&A, Carolyn Quinn, suggested approximately half were in favour of rethinking the party position on ID cards.

Responding to the ad hoc poll, Sir Ed replied: “Times have changed, and that is why I am saying let’s look at it.”

He added: “There are models that may answer our objections as liberals.”