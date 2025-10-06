Liberal Democrat leader to make case for ‘co-operation’ on visit to Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will pledge to make the case for “internationalism” and “co-operation”, as he pays tribute to his party’s former leader Lord Menzies Campbell.

Sir Ed will visit North East Fife, the area represented by Lord Campbell for almost three decades in his time in the House of Commons.

The Liberal Democrat, who died less than two weeks ago, had served for many years as his party’s foreign affairs spokesperson at Westminster.

Sir Ed will argue that many of today’s politicians should learn from Lord Campbell.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s trip, the Liberal Democrat leader said: “I am delighted to be visiting North East Fife, the constituency which Ming Campbell represented for so many years and for which he was a tireless champion.”

Speaking about Lord Campbell, who was Liberal Democrat leader between March 2006 and 2007, Sir Ed recalled his “principled opposition to the Iraq War”, saying this was a “mark of his morality, courage and wisdom”.

Sir Ed added: “There is a lesson here for current political leaders. He spoke up for what was right, even when it was hard.

“As Keir Starmer, Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage compete to pinch ideas from Donald Trump to make Britain more isolated and insular, the Liberal Democrats will make the case for internationalism, co-operation and working closely with our allies in Europe and across the Commonwealth.”