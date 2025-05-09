Davey urges Lib Dem councils to ‘speak with one voice’ on social care

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Ed Davey has asked Liberal Democrat council leaders to press the Prime Minister on the urgent need to reform social care.

In a call with councillors following last week’s local elections, the Lib Dem leader accused the Government of “dragging its feet on social care”.

The Government has launched an independent commission on adult social care, chaired by Baroness Louise Casey, but while it will issue its first report in 2026, its recommendations may not be put into effect for another decade.

Sir Ed told Lib Dem council leaders on Friday afternoon: “We must speak with one voice. I encourage all of you to write to the Prime Minister in the coming days to set out the urgent need for social care reform and the impact of the delay on your councils.

“The commission must wrap up within the year. That’s what the public and our councils deserve.”

He also urged council leaders to investigate the impact on their areas of the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump last month, saying: “We need to be clear with the Government that communities cannot be left behind by any trade deal.”

Last week’s local elections saw the Lib Dems gain 163 seats and take control of Oxfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Shropshire councils, while also becoming the largest party in Devon, Gloucestershire, Hertfordshire and Wiltshire.

The results saw them finish ahead of both Labour and the Conservatives for the first time, coming second behind Reform UK.

Nigel Farage’s party gained more than 600 seats last week, taking control of 10 councils in the process.

Sir Ed told councillors the results show the Lib Dems have an opportunity to show they are the “positive alternative to Reform”, saying: “We were the only party who held up against Reform in last week’s elections.

“Neither the Conservatives nor Labour can do it – we need to take them on.

“Unlike Reform, we know how to run councils. Let’s use our record and our community priorities to show that we are the alternative.”

He urged councillors to focus on “community priorities” such as filling in potholes and “delivering the best services possible”.