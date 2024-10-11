UK economy returns to growth in August after two stagnant months

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The UK economy grew in August after two months of being flat, the latest official figures show.

Gross domestic product (GDP) has recorded a 0.2 per cent growth in August, an increase on no growth in June and July, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

While growth was already forecast in economic predictions, it will come as a boost for new Chancellor Rachel Reeves ahead of the autumn budget on October 30.

But ONS warned that the “broader picture” still reflects one of “slowing growth” compared to the first half of this year.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said: “All main sectors of the economy grew in August, but the broader picture is one of slowing growth in recent months, compared to the first half of the year.

“In August, accountancy, retail and many manufacturers had strong months while construction also recovered from July’s contraction. These were partially offset by falls in wholesaling and oil extraction.”

Starmer previously warned in August of a “very painful Budget” ahead as Labour pushed the line that things were “worse than we ever imagined”, and Reeves has since been weighing up how to finance Labour’s financial commitments.

It emerged that Reeves could raise capital gains tax to 39 per cent and the second home rate to 24 per cent, while Starmer has refused to rule out an increase on employer contributions to national insurance.

