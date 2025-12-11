Heartbroken sister issues urgent warning to Christmas shoppers after e-bike tragedy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman has issued an urgent warning to Christmas shoppers about the dangers of modified e-bikes and batteries after losing her sister in a tragic fire.

Ehsia Johnson-Mall, lost her beloved sister, Natasha, her friend Karlo and their two dogs, Tyagi and Medusa, one year ago after the battery of a self-converted e-bike caught fire whilst on charge overnight at their home in Coventry.

It is believed the battery attached to the converted bike was purchased via a private seller on an online marketplace.

Ms Johnson-Mall heartbreakingly said her life “will never be the same” without her sister, who she believes “would have been so scared” during her last moments.

The bereaved sister “would do anything” for one more second with Natasha, to give her a “kiss and a cuddle” and share the good news that she would be an aunt. But now, she is urging the public to beware facing the same fatality.

“Karlo had no clue his converted e-bike posed this sort of danger,” she said. “I think people think that if you can buy a battery from a well-known marketplace that it must be okay. Externally a product might appear safe but that might not be true.”

open image in gallery Ehsia Johnson-Mall lost her sister Natasha one year ago after the battery of a self-converted e-bike caught fire whilst on charge overnight ( Family handout )

“I also can’t stress enough that you make sure your charger and battery are compatible. Something as simple as a mismatch in battery and charger can be devastating.

“It's important for people to understand there are reasons why certain products cost so much money, and it’s because they must go through rigorous safety testing. If you can’t afford a proper well-made e-bike, simply don’t have one.

open image in gallery Ms Johnson-Mall said her life ‘will never be the same’ after the death of her sister ( Family handout )

“These are fires that are so fast acting, they consume your whole environment within seconds, and the fumes and toxicity that the fire projects are lethal.”

New research by the charity Electrical Safety First (ESF) shows almost 10 per cent of Brits are considering purchasing an e-bike, e-scooter or conversion kit this Christmas.

ESF has urged the government to bring in new laws to tackle the growing risk of battery fires in e-bikes and e-scooters, with recent predictions indicating London is on course for a record number of incidents this year.

The charity is calling on lawmakers to introduce robust legislation that places full responsibility on online marketplaces to ensure the goods they sell are safe.

open image in gallery Ms Johnson-Mall said she would do anything for ‘one more second with her sister’ ( Family handout )

Giuseppe Capanna, product safety engineer at Electrical Safety First, said: “Substandard e-bike batteries and poorly made conversion kits can pose a unique threat, unlike other products, because of how much energy is stored in the batteries.

“If they are substandard or fail, the fires can be so powerful they can decimate a room in seconds.

“If you’re thinking of buying components to make up an e-bike, it’s imperative you stick to a reputable source and don’t convert your bike yourself, seek out a professional.”

open image in gallery Natasha and Karlo’s two dogs, Tyagi and Medusa, were also killed in the fatal fire ( Family handout )

A spokesperson for the Department of Business and Trade said: “We launched our ‘Buy Safe, Be Safe’ campaign to raise awareness of the serious risk of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries.

“We are also updating our product safety laws to keep the public safe, as well as taking action to stop unsafe or non-compliant products from reaching consumers.”

A key government consultation on secondary legislation is expected to be published in the new year, following the newly introduced Product Regulation and Metrology Act 2025, which provides a framework for new powers.

The effectiveness of the new powers will depend on this secondary legislation, which it is hoped will tackle e-bike battery fires and online marketplaces.